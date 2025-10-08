Digital Zone Explores New Partnerships at HITEX 2025

[HITEX] was a great opportunity to connect with partners and explore how Digital Zone can keep adding real value for users, merchants, and partners all over Iraq.” — Saif Al-Mufti

ERBIL, IRAQ, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital Zone, Iraq’s fastest-growing digital commerce platform, participated in the 2025 edition of the Hawler International Technology Exhibition (HITEX), where more than 90 companies, government institutions, and banks gathered to showcase Iraq’s growing technology ecosystem.For Digital Zone, HITEX 2025 was an opportunity to expand cooperation with stakeholders across different industries, from financial institutions and telecom providers to emerging startups. The company used the exhibition to explore new opportunities, exchange insights with ecosystem leaders, and reinforce its role as Iraq’s breakout success story in digital services.Saif Al-Mufti, Founder and CEO of Digital Zone, said: “HITEX gave us a clear view of the progress being made in Kurdistan’s tech scene. It was a great opportunity to connect with partners and explore how Digital Zone can keep adding real value for users, merchants, and partners all over Iraq.”The exhibition showed the momentum of Iraq’s tech sector, bringing together established companies and new ventures in the Kurdistan Region. Digital Zone is proud to be part of this growth in Iraq’s digital economy.About Digital ZoneDigital Zone, founded in 2020 in Baghdad, is Iraq’s leading platform for digital goods and services. The company offers mobile top-ups, internet subscriptions, gaming credits, and gift cards, along with mini-apps such as Ticket Zone for event bookings and Rahal for travel services. In 2022, Digital Zone joined Qi Group, a move that accelerated its growth. Today, it serves more than five million active users and is building toward its vision of becoming a regional hub for digital goods and everyday services.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.