Dubai Author Caroline Bakker Invites Women to 'Write It Anyway' A Movement Turning Healing Stories into Published Books

Write It Anyway by Caroline Bakker Caroline Bakker Portrait Photo Caroline Bakker

Ahead of her Sharjah International Book Fair appearance, Caroline Bakker unveils “Write It Anyway,” guiding women to heal and self-publish their stories.

Writing changed my life” — Caroline Bakker

SHARJAH, SHARJAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Holistic coach, meditation teacher, and author Caroline Bakker announces the launch of her newest book, Write It Anyway : How to Turn Your Healing Story into a Self-Published Book That Helps Others.Blending personal storytelling with practical publishing guidance, Write It Anyway offers a heartfelt roadmap for anyone ready to transform lived experiences into meaningful self published books that inspire and heal.Bakker will host an exclusive book signing at the Sharjah International Book Fair on Thursday, November 7, and will also appear for meet-and-greets at the Lightning Source Stand on November 7 and 8, where she will share her journey from depression, burnout, and ADHD to becoming a self-published author — and how writing became the catalyst for her recovery and purpose.“When women write their truth, they heal themselves — and someone they may never meet,” says Bakker. “This book is for anyone who has felt silenced by fear or perfectionism. You don’t need a publisher’s approval to tell your story. You just need permission — your own.”Part memoir and part manual, Write It Anyway distills Bakker’s signature teaching approach: expressive writing as nervous system repair, creative discipline rooted in compassion, and practical self-publishing strategies. Readers learn how to:* Heal through storytelling and release emotional residue* Develop writing rituals that support focus and flow* Navigate editing, design, and independent publishing platforms* Build confidence and community as a first-time authorThis new release follows her earlier works, including The Healing Journey : Navigating Adult ADHD & PMDD, Return to the Heart, Healing on Empty, and Thriving Naturally with ADHD — each exploring the intersection of healing, creativity, and empowerment. Together, they form a trilogy of transformation: from surviving to healing to creating.“Writing changed my life,” Bakker adds. “It gave my pain a purpose and my purpose a voice. I want others to know that their stories, no matter how imperfect, can become medicine for the world.”Event DetailsWrite It Anyway — Book Signing + Meet and GreetThursday, November 7, 2025Sharjah International Book Fair, Expo Centre Sharjah6pm - 6:30pmWrite It Anyway will be available worldwide on 22 November 2025 via Amazon, IngramSpark, and major online retailers. For media inquiries, interview requests, or review copies, please contact publisher@carolinebakker.com or visit www.carolinebakker.com About the AuthorCaroline Bakker is a Dubai-based holistic coach, author, and founder of Meditations by Amazon Warrior, a mindfulness platform with thousands of listeners worldwide. Drawing from her background in fitness, neuroscience, and trauma-informed healing, she helps women regulate their nervous systems, write their truth, and design lives rooted in purpose.Follow her journey on Instagram @amazonwarriorau

