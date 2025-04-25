Caroline Bakker Joins Sharjah Reading Festival Panel to Empower Women Writers with Insights on Self-Publishing
Caroline Bakker to speak at Sharjah Reading Festival panel on self-publishing, sharing insights on ADHD, PMDD, and building a wellness author brand.
The panel will feature insights from regional and international voices on writing, publishing, and personal branding for authors. Caroline will present strategies for pre- and post-launch book marketing and share her journey from first-time author to mental health advocate.
“Writing my book helped me transform personal adversity into empowerment for others,” says Bakker. “I’m honored to help other women do the same—especially those navigating neurodiversity or emotional health challenges.”
The session will be moderated by Christopher Sako of Ingram Content Group (UK) and Hassan Ali of Lightning Source Sharjah. Fellow panelists include:
Yasmen Ahmed – CBT therapist, best-selling author, and founder of Inspire With Yas
Kim A Page – Communication coach and cross-cultural speaker
Dr. Adil Al Zarooni – Entrepreneur and brand strategist
The event will cover topics such as:
Building an author brand and thought leadership platform
Distribution strategies using IngramSpark and regional printers
Creating a compelling book launch strategy
Writing with authenticity across diverse cultures
Caroline's book, The Healing Journey: Navigating Adult ADHD and PMDD, was self-published in 2025 and explores the lesser-known overlap between ADHD and PMDD in women. Her mission is to equip women with holistic tools for healing and personal development.
Event Details:
🗓 Date: May 3, 2025
🕔 Time: 5:00 PM – 6:30 PM
📍 Venue: Intellectual Hall, Sharjah Expo Center
🎟 Panel: Beyond the Manuscript: Navigating Self-Publishing Success
About Caroline Bakker
Caroline Bakker is a Dubai-based author, health coach, and meditation teacher. Her work focuses on empowering women through holistic wellness, emotional healing, and spiritual self-leadership. She is the founder of Meditations by Amazon Warrior and an advocate for neurodivergent awareness.
Caroline Bakker
Meditations by Amazon Warrior
+971 52 136 8200
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.