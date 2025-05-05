From Burnout to Bestseller: Caroline Bakker Takes the Stage After Rewriting Her Life

Caroline Bakker at the Ingram Spark Discussion Panel Group image at Beyond the manuscript Caroline Bakker at Sharjah Children's Reading Festival On Stage with Panelists

Caroline Bakker turns personal pain into purpose, sharing her journey of ADHD, PMDD, and self-publishing at a major literary event in the UAE.

Healing is not just possible, it's within your reach.” — Caroline Bakker

SHARJAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- One year ago, Caroline Bakker was battling severe burnout, sleep deprivation, and depression. Today, she’s standing on stages, sharing her message of healing, resilience, and the power of self-publishing.At the prestigious Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival, Caroline took to the panel titled “Beyond the Manuscript,” joining powerful voices in the publishing world including Kim A. Page, Yasmen Ahmed, Christopher Sako of IngramSpark, and Hassan Ali from Lightning Source Sharjah. But for Caroline, this wasn’t just a speaking engagement—it was a full-circle moment.“A year ago, I didn’t even know this would become my story,” she says. “I was just trying to survive.”Turning Breakdown Into BreakthroughAs a holistic health coach, meditation teacher, and mother, Bakker hit her lowest point in 2024. She was navigating the unspoken realities of PMDD (Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder) and ADHD, compounded by chronic exhaustion, sleep deprivation, and emotional overwhelm.Her healing began in quiet, unglamorous ways—journaling, reconnecting with nature, breathwork, and deep personal reflection. What started as scattered notes became the manuscript for her debut book:“I didn’t write it for recognition. I wrote it because I knew someone out there needed to hear what I needed to hear a year ago: You are not broken. You are not alone.”A Voice for the SilencedAt the festival panel, Bakker didn’t just talk about her book. She shared her transformation. With raw honesty, she spoke of the importance of serving over performing, and how self-publishing gave her a lifeline.“I didn’t step on stage to prove anything—I came to connect. I came to serve the one person in the room who might be silently suffering.”Her message landed powerfully among fellow creatives, aspiring authors, and wellness seekers. It’s no surprise her voice is now gaining momentum in both the literary and wellness worlds.Building a Movement, Not Just a BookBakker’s mission doesn’t stop at personal healing. She’s now an advocate for independent authorship in the Middle East, urging more women to tell their stories without waiting for external validation.“Platforms like IngramSpark are changing the game. They’re giving people like me the tools to publish stories that need to be told—especially here in the region.”She is calling on communities, wellness platforms, and literary circles across the UAE and beyond to open up more spaces for raw, real, and healing-centered storytelling.What’s Next?From a quiet writing desk to a public stage, Caroline Bakker’s story is only beginning.She is currently open to:Speaking engagements on mental health, PMDD, ADHD, and holistic healingPartnerships with wellness, publishing, and women’s empowerment platformsMedia interviews focused on mental wellness, personal growth, and self-publishing“I believe our deepest wounds often contain the blueprint for our greatest service,” says Bakker. “And if I can help others reclaim their voice, then I know I’m exactly where I need to be.”About Caroline BakkerCaroline Bakker is a Dubai-based holistic health coach, meditation teacher, mother, and self-published author. She is the founder of Meditations by Amazon Warrior and the author of The Healing Journey – Navigating Adult ADHD and PMDD. Her work blends science, soul, and storytelling to empower women toward natural healing, emotional freedom, and embodied living.

