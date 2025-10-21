President Cyril Ramaphosa sends best wishes to the Matric Class of 2025 for their final exams

President Ramaphosa calls on Class of 2025 to shine in Matric examinations

President Cyril Ramaphosa offers his best wishes to the Matric Class of 2025 for the final examinations and says this is a moment for this cohort of young people to shine.

President Ramaphosa said: “You’ve got this, Class of 2025. All your years and hours of progressing to this point in your education are assets that you can use to your advantage in these exams.

“As you apply 12 years of learning and exploration in these exams, you will be opening new doors to your future and to the success of our nation.

“Each of you has grown intellectually and emotionally during your years in school, and your families and communities have followed your journey with pride and support.

"We are all by your side as you focus and persevere during these exams.

“There will be moments of stress and doubt - this happens during high-pressure situations. But we know the odds are in your favour.

“Reaching these exams is an achievement of which you can be proud, and which gives the nation the confidence that the Class of 25 will move our nation forward.

“Good luck!”

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za