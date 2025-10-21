Deputy Minister Mimmy Gondwe concludes successful African Union Skills Week in Addis Ababa

The Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Mimmy Gondwe, has successfully completed her working visit to Africa Skills Week, hosted by the African Union (AU) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Deputy Minister Gondwe led the Department of Higher Education and Training Department (DHET) during the week-long programme held from 13 to 17 October 2025 in Addis Ababa. The event which serves as a continent-wide platform to promote Africa's youth skills development.

During the event Deputy Minister Gondwe participated in a high-level ministerial panel on skills development. She also took part in various sessions throughout the Skills Week programme, including the official opening and closing ceremonies at the AU Headquarters, representing DHET and the country.

Deputy Minister Gondwe also held significant engagements and meetings on the sidelines of Africa Skills Week. Notably, the Deputy Minister met with Ethiopia's Minister of Labour and Skills, H.E. Muferihat Kamil Ahmed, where they shared best practices on youth skills development. This meeting included discussions on using AI to link unemployed youth with employment opportunities.

Another significant engagement was a meeting with the AU Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy and Digitisation, H.E. Lerato Mataboge. During the meeting, the parties discussed potential collaboration opportunities between DHET and the AU, especially in university research and the TVET sector.

Deputy Minister Gondwe was accompanied by South Africa's Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the AU, H.E. Nonceba Losi, during all sideline engagements.

“The five-day Africa Skills Week brought together over 850 participants from AU member states, regional economic organisations, TVET leaders, academics, youth, and other groups. It promoted learning, dialogue, and collaboration, and I am pleased to state that South Africa remains committed to knowledge sharing, research, and implementation, ensuring that no African youth is excluded from the skills revolution that will define the Africa we want and need,” said Deputy Minister Gondwe.

A key highlight of Africa Skills Week is the launch of the Continental TVET Strategy 2025–2034, a vital framework from the African Union focused on promoting the skills revolution envisioned in Agenda 2063.

