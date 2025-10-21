North West Agriculture and Rural Development on 2025 Provincial World Food Day Commemoration

The North West Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, in collaboration with the Maquassi Hills Local Municipality, is set to host the 2025 Provincial Commemoration of World Food Day. This annual gathering remains a key moment in the province’s calendar, highlighting the vital role agriculture plays in securing food, improving livelihoods, and promoting sustainable farming practices across communities.

This year’s commemoration will be observed under the theme “Hand in Hand for Better Foods and a Better Future,” which reflects a shared commitment to advancing food security and building resilient agricultural systems. The event will bring together farmers, industry partners, and residents to celebrate progress in agriculture, exchange ideas, and showcase innovative thinking around food production and distribution.

As part of the day’s programme, the Department will roll out a range of support initiatives aimed at boosting household and community food production. These include the distribution of vegetable inputs, fruit trees, and starter packs for home gardens, as well as livestock support for selected subsistence farmers. A local food project will also receive tools and resources to enhance its long-term impact.

Members of the media are invited to cover this important event as follows:

Date: Thursday, 23 October 2025

Time: 09h00

Venue: Kgakala Township Stadium, Leudoringstad

Enquiries:

Departmental Spokesperson

Ms Emelda Setlhako

Cell: 060 745 4020

E-mail: ESetlhako@nwpg.gov.za

Ms Khutala Tshangela

MEC’s Media Liaison Officer

Cell: 066 458 6915

E-mail: ktshangela06@gmail.com / KTshangela@nwpg.gov.za

