DocGenie Launches India’s First Fully Integrated, Doctor-Led Weight Management Program

DocGenie’s new Doctor-Led Weight Management Program, led by Dr. Rachna Kucheria, helps patients move beyond fad diets and address the root medical causes of weight gain through personalized, evidence-based care

GURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DocGenie , a leading telemedicine platform, today announced the launch of its comprehensive Doctor-Led Weight Management Program , a first-of-its-kind digital health service in India. The program is designed to provide medical-grade, personalized care for weight management by addressing the underlying physiological factors of obesity, including hormonal imbalances, metabolic disorders, and conditions like Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS).The program is personally supervised by Dr. Rachna Kucheria , a highly respected physician with over 30 years of experience and one of the few doctors in India certified by the American Board of Obesity Medicine (ABOM). This unique qualification ensures that patients receive care based on the latest global standards and evidence-based clinical research.Unlike conventional diet and fitness apps, the DocGenie program offers a holistic, multi-disciplinary approach. Each patient receives a dedicated care team that includes:A Specialist Doctor: For medical supervision, diagnosis, and treatment of root causes.A Clinical Dietitian: For creating personalized, evidence-based meal plans.A Behavioral Counselor: To address the psychological aspects of eating habits, stress management, and motivation."For too long, the conversation around weight loss has been oversimplified to 'eat less, move more,' which often fails patients with complex medical needs," said Dr. Rachna Kucheria. "Our mission is to shift the paradigm from temporary fixes to long-term health. We are not just giving people a diet plan; we are providing them with a comprehensive medical treatment plan that is safe, sustainable, and tailored to their unique biology."The program is delivered entirely online via secure video consultations, making it accessible to individuals across India, regardless of their location. This removes geographical barriers to specialized medical care, a significant challenge in the Indian healthcare landscape. Plans are structured as monthly, 3-month, or 6-month programs, each including unlimited GP consultations, multiple dietician and counseling sessions, and a full body check-up to ensure continuous monitoring and progress tracking.This launch marks a significant step forward in making specialized obesity medicine accessible and affordable, positioning DocGenie at the forefront of digital healthcare innovation in India.

US-Trained Obesity Specialist Launches a New Medical Weight Loss Program in India.

