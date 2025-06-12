DocGenie Partners with Certified Labs to Ensure Safe and Verified Home Sample Collection

Trusted diagnostics meet expert care—DocGenie now offers certified home sample collection with seamless doctor consultations, all on one platform.

Diagnostics only become meaningful when paired with expert interpretation—DocGenie ensures both, right at your doorstep” — Dr. Rachna Kucheria, Founder, DocGenie

GURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DocGenie , India’s leading doctor-led telemedicine platform, today announced a partnership with NABL and ICMR-certified diagnostic laboratories to offer reliable and hygienic home sample collection services across India. This collaboration strengthens DocGenie’s commitment to delivering comprehensive healthcare by integrating lab testing directly with its core online doctor consultation services.As more patients choose digital-first healthcare, DocGenie makes it easy to manage health completely online — from booking lab tests and collecting samples at home, to discussing results with experienced doctors via secure video consultations, all within a single platform.𝗟𝗮𝗯 𝗧𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗧𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗧𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗲DocGenie’s new home sample collection service enables patients nationwide to:◉ Book a wide range of lab tests online without the need for any app download.◉ Schedule sample collection at home by trained, certified phlebotomists who adhere to strict hygiene and safety protocols.◉ Receive verified digital reports on time.◉ Have their test reports automatically shared with DocGenie doctors for review before or during their online consultation.This integrated model ensures that diagnostic testing complements the core telemedicine experience. Instead of patients navigating multiple systems, they receive clear medical guidance on test results through online video consultations with qualified doctors — all from the comfort of their home. 𝗗𝗿. 𝗥𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗮 𝗞𝘂𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗮 , 𝗙𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝗗𝗼𝗰𝗚𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗲, 𝘀𝗮𝗶𝗱:"Lab tests are a vital part of healthcare, but their true value lies in interpretation by doctors. At DocGenie, we combine trusted diagnostics with expert online consultations so patients understand what their results mean and get timely medical advice — no confusion, no delay."𝗡𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘄𝗶𝗱𝗲 𝗔𝗰𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗖𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗲𝗱 𝗟𝗮𝗯 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀All labs partnered with DocGenie are NABL and ICMR certified, guaranteeing high standards of quality, accuracy, and safety. The labs follow rigorous protocols to ensure samples are collected and processed with complete care.DocGenie offers an extensive catalog of diagnostic tests, including:◉ General health and preventive screenings◉ Full body and organ-specific panels◉ Chronic disease monitoring (e.g., diabetes, thyroid, cardiac health◉ Infection markers and vitamin assessmentsThis service is accessible across metropolitan and tier-2 cities throughout India, making quality diagnostics and doctor consultations available even in remote locations.𝗦𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗳𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗗𝗶𝗴𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗮 𝗦𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺DocGenie’s platform removes the traditional barriers between diagnostics and medical advice. Patients no longer need to visit labs, download multiple apps, or coordinate between different providers. With everything integrated into one user-friendly website, DocGenie delivers a seamless healthcare experience.The service requires no subscription or app installation, focusing instead on accessibility, transparency, and high clinical standards. This approach reinforces DocGenie’s position as a trusted partner for individuals and families seeking convenient, quality healthcare in India.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗗𝗼𝗰𝗚𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗲DocGenie is a doctor-led telemedicine platform providing online and in-clinic consultations, lab test bookings, monthly health plans, and senior citizen care services. Every doctor on the platform is highly experienced and vetted to ensure ethical and quality medical care. By combining teleconsultations with certified lab diagnostics, DocGenie empowers patients to take control of their health through a fully digital and integrated healthcare journey

