DocGenie rolls out proactive and comprehensive care plans for the Elderly delivered at home

Comprehensive understanding of the patient's history and life style and continuity of care through senior geriatrics specialists helps in high quality care.

In my decades of experience in treating the elderly, I have realised that episodic treatment of anyone becomes very difficult. The best care is possible when a doctor knows a patient well.” — Dr Rachna Kucheria, MD, Senior Family Physician & Founder DocGenie

GURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In today’s fast-paced world, prioritising health of our loved elderly often takes a backseat due to our hectic schedules and lack of easy access to reliable doctors. More over, our elderly are the ones most challenged by ability to travel to hospitals or clinics and susceptible to catching infections at crowded hospitals. Understanding this challenge, DocGenie has introduced proactive and compressive care packages for our elderly designed to ensure their health is under proper care.The plan is build around the following1. One assigned senior family physicianFor continuity of care, it is important to have one senior family physician who know the elderly and is able to treat or suggest proactive lifestyle changes. They can also bring in the any of our 37+ specialities doctors as maybe needed from time to time.2. Understanding the person fullyThe beginning of any plan is for the assigned family physician to fully understand the elderly including their medical history, family history, lifestyle, current medications, etc. This helps in building not only a comprehensive plan for handling any current issues but also a proactive care plan without waiting for any issue or problem to crop up.3. Comprehensive care planThis includes unlimited consultations with the family physician; health checkup tests done at home; consultations with dietician/ gynaecolgosists etc.4. Support from the DocGenie care teamWe recognise that our elderly may not be able to navigate websites or apps. Our team is there 13 hours every day to help book the appointments, for regular check in with the elderly, book any tests or bring any specialists as needed.5. State of the art platform which is HIPAA and ISO27001 certifiedDocGenie platform has been designed by doctors with decades of experience treating patients. We give utmost priority to the safety and security of your date and your privacy. Platform allows multi party consultations if the family physician needs to do a call with the patient and another specialist or the patient needs to bring any care taker/guardian to be on the call with them.For those looking for trusted and accessible healthcare solutions, DocGenie’s health packages are a game-changer. Explore the full range of offerings and take charge of the well-being of your beloved elderly today. Visit DocGenie to find the right health check-up plan for you and your loved ones.

