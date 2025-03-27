DocGenie rolls out proactive and comprehensive care plans for the Elderly delivered at home
Comprehensive understanding of the patient's history and life style and continuity of care through senior geriatrics specialists helps in high quality care.
The plan is build around the following
1. One assigned senior family physician
For continuity of care, it is important to have one senior family physician who know the elderly and is able to treat or suggest proactive lifestyle changes. They can also bring in the any of our 37+ specialities doctors as maybe needed from time to time.
2. Understanding the person fully
The beginning of any plan is for the assigned family physician to fully understand the elderly including their medical history, family history, lifestyle, current medications, etc. This helps in building not only a comprehensive plan for handling any current issues but also a proactive care plan without waiting for any issue or problem to crop up.
3. Comprehensive care plan
This includes unlimited consultations with the family physician; health checkup tests done at home; consultations with dietician/ gynaecolgosists etc.
4. Support from the DocGenie care team
We recognise that our elderly may not be able to navigate websites or apps. Our team is there 13 hours every day to help book the appointments, for regular check in with the elderly, book any tests or bring any specialists as needed.
5. State of the art platform which is HIPAA and ISO27001 certified
DocGenie platform has been designed by doctors with decades of experience treating patients. We give utmost priority to the safety and security of your date and your privacy. Platform allows multi party consultations if the family physician needs to do a call with the patient and another specialist or the patient needs to bring any care taker/guardian to be on the call with them.
For those looking for trusted and accessible healthcare solutions, DocGenie's health packages are a game-changer.
Vijay Raghunathan
Pgenie India Pvt Ltd
+91 1141183001
email us here
Introducing DocGenie's Elderly Healthcare Plan!
