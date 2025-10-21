Smiley Spiked by Maria Kotsoni Wins Silver in A' Jewelry Design Awards

Smiley Spiked

Innovative Flexible Cuff Bracelet Blends Structure and Fluidity, Capturing Jury's Attention

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of jewelry design, has announced Maria Kotsoni 's "Smiley Spiked" flexible cuff bracelet as a Silver Winner in the Jewelry Design category. This recognition highlights the significance of Kotsoni's innovative design within the competitive jewelry industry, positioning her work as a standout among entries from around the globe.Kotsoni's Smiley Spiked bracelet resonates with current trends in the jewelry market, where consumers seek pieces that blend comfort, versatility, and bold aesthetics. The design's articulated spike formation and flexible tube back demonstrate a keen understanding of wearability and functionality, making it a practical choice for everyday wear while maintaining a distinctive artistic edge.The Smiley Spiked bracelet showcases Kotsoni's signature style, drawing inspiration from ancestral elements of protection found in nature. The softened spikes, carefully balanced to maintain visual impact without appearing aggressive, adorn the back of the wrist, creating a striking look even when worn under a sleeve. The oval-shaped, flexible double tube back ensures a secure and comfortable fit, allowing the bracelet to be worn alone, stacked, or paired with a watch.This Silver A' Design Award win serves as a powerful motivator for Kotsoni and her team, inspiring them to continue pushing boundaries and exploring new frontiers in jewelry design. The recognition validates Kotsoni's approach to blending ancient inspirations with contemporary sensibilities, and may influence the direction of future collections within her eponymous brand.Interested parties may learn more about Maria Kotsoni's award-winning Smiley Spiked bracelet at:About Maria KotsoniMaria Kotsoni is a Cyprus-based, award-winning jeweller and micro sculptor, blending antiquity with contemporary design in 18K gold and natural diamonds. Raised in an artistic family and a Central Saint Martin's graduate, she launched her eponymous brand in 2017 after showcasing her work in group and solo exhibitions across Europe and New York. Her sculptural pieces interact with the human body, evoking reverence for the past while embracing the present. Maria's signature jewels are expressions of individuality, embodying timeless elegance and a profound connection to cultural heritage.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the Jewelry Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, jewelry industry leaders, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria such as craftsmanship, material selection, wearability, design aesthetics, sustainability, cultural relevance, and originality.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized across all industries since 2008. With a mission to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, the A' Design Award aims to create a better world through the power of good design. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the award inspires and drives forward a cycle of innovation. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://jewelrydesignaward.com

