C3 Sterilization Sink by Nuomi Wins Silver in A' Kitchen Furniture Design Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of kitchen furniture design, has announced Nuomi 's C3 Sterilization Sink as a Silver winner in the Kitchen Furniture, Equipment and Fixtures Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the C3 Sterilization Sink within the kitchen furniture industry, positioning it as a notable example of innovative design and functionality.The C3 Sterilization Sink addresses current trends and needs within the kitchen furniture industry by incorporating cutting-edge sterilization technology and optimized space utilization. This design aligns with the growing demand for hygienic and efficient kitchen solutions in the post-pandemic era, particularly in the context of smaller living spaces. The practical benefits of the C3 Sterilization Sink extend to users, the industry, and other stakeholders, offering a one-stop health solution that enhances the overall kitchen ecosystem.What sets the C3 Sterilization Sink apart is its integration of medical-grade sterilization technology and a miniaturized drying unit, enabling professional-level sterilization in home settings. The sink features dual sterilization units, including UV radiation and hot air circulation, which efficiently eliminate bacteria while consuming minimal energy. The integrated compartment supports cutting board care and knife storage, simplifying operation for users. Additionally, the application of a multimodal sensor enables precise recognition for automatic start and stop functionality.This recognition from the A' Kitchen Furniture Design Awards serves as a testament to Nuomi's commitment to innovation and excellence. The C3 Sterilization Sink's success is expected to inspire future designs within the brand, fostering further exploration of health-focused and space-optimizing solutions. The award motivates Nuomi's team to continue pushing the boundaries of kitchen furniture design, delivering products that prioritize hygiene, efficiency, and user experience.Interested parties may learn more at:About NuomiNuomi, established in 2003, is a leading high-end whole house custom hardware brand with a global presence in over 80 countries and regions. Known for its comprehensive range of products, including cabinet functional hardware, wardrobe storage hardware, Seiko sinks, basic hardware intelligent lighting, aluminum high-end applications, and high-end door control, Nuomi provides integrated and complete package services for whole house hardware solutions. With a focus on quality and innovation, Nuomi has acquired more than 260 design patents and operates a precision intelligent manufacturing base spanning over 140,000 square meters.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the Kitchen Furniture, Equipment and Fixtures Design category. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design. The selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria such as innovation in functionality, ergonomic design, aesthetic appeal, material quality, durability, space utilization, environmental impact, ease of maintenance, integration of technology, safety features, user comfort, adaptability, cultural relevance, originality, cost-effectiveness, efficiency in production, practicality, storage solutions, lighting considerations, and color and texture harmony.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. The competition welcomes entries from various industries and countries, providing a global platform for creative minds to showcase their achievements. By celebrating these pioneering designs, the A' Design Award drives forward a cycle of inspiration and advancement in the field of kitchen furniture design and beyond. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://kitchenfurnitureawards.com

