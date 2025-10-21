Vision Auction by Leying Bi Wins Silver in A' Interface Awards

Vision Auction

Innovative Online Jewelry Bidding Platform Recognized for Excellence in Interface, Interaction, and User Experience Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of interface design, has announced Vision Auction by Leying Bi as a Silver winner in the Interface, Interaction and User Experience Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of Vision Auction within the interface design industry.Vision Auction's success in the A' Interface, Interaction and User Experience Design Award demonstrates its relevance to current trends and needs within the online auction industry. By leveraging Mixed Reality technology for virtual try-ons and live bidding, Vision Auction aligns with the growing demand for immersive and interactive digital experiences. This innovative approach offers practical benefits for users, such as enhanced engagement, confidence, and personalization, while advancing industry standards and practices.Vision Auction stands out in the market through its unique blend of digital and physical participation in online jewelry auctions. The platform's integration of digital twin lots enhances credibility and value retention, while its seamless user experience fosters transparency and efficiency. With a focus on functionality, aesthetics, and innovation, Vision Auction redefines the future of digital jewelry trade, offering a compelling solution to the challenges of trust and limited interactivity in online auctions.The recognition from the A' Interface, Interaction and User Experience Design Award serves as a motivation for Leying Bi and the Vision Auction team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. This win may inspire further exploration and development of immersive technologies and user-centric design within the online auction industry, fostering a more engaging and trustworthy digital ecosystem for jewelry enthusiasts and traders alike.Interested parties may learn more about Vision Auction and its award-winning design at:About Leying BiBi Leying is an interaction designer specializing in user experience, with a strong focus on gamified system design. She employs structured methodologies such as HMW (How Might We) and affinity mapping to ensure rigorous design reasoning and user-centric solutions. Transitioning from geology to design, her interdisciplinary background reflects a passion for innovation and problem-solving. Committed to advancing user experience research, she will pursue a master's degree in design in 2025. Leying Bi is from China.About BulingBuling is the independent design studio of UX designer Bi Leying, focusing on crafting immersive, research-driven experiences at the intersection of user experience, social interaction, and emerging technologies. With a strong foundation in user-centered design, the studio explores how mixed reality (MR), gamification, and interactive storytelling can enhance emotional resonance and meaningful engagement across both digital and physical environments. Bi Leying leads the studio's creative direction, bringing together insights from interaction design, speculative thinking, and cross-disciplinary collaboration. Buling's projects span experimental interfaces, narrative-driven prototypes, and socially impactful installationsâ??each aiming to redefine how people connect, play, and reflect in augmented and virtual contexts. With a commitment to thoughtful design and continuous exploration, Buling positions itself as a forward-looking creative practice that bridges technology and humanity.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes notable designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the field of Interface, Interaction and User Experience Design. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and practices, based on criteria such as user experience optimization, visual hierarchy implementation, innovative functionality, accessibility considerations, responsiveness across devices, intuitive navigation design, content clarity, effective color usage, consistency in design elements, attention to micro-interactions, feedback mechanism integration, loading time efficiency, scalability of design, aesthetic appeal, customizability features, data visualization techniques, use of gestural interfaces, integration of motion design, cognitive load reduction, and multilingual support. The Silver A' Design Award is granted to designs that showcase exceptional expertise, creativity, and impact, as determined through a rigorous blind peer-review process conducted by an influential jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interface, Interaction and User Experience Design Award is a prestigious competition that attracts a wide range of participants, including innovative designers, agencies, companies, brands, and entities within the interface design and user experience industries. By taking part in this award, entrants can showcase their creativity, gain global exposure, and be recognized for their exceptional design capabilities, contributing to the advancement of the interface design industry and shaping future trends. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is an international and juried design competition organized across all industries, welcoming entries from all countries. The ultimate goal of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that benefit society and contribute to creating a better world. Through its philanthropic mission, the A' Design Award aims to inspire and motivate designers and brands to develop outstanding designs that positively impact the global community. Interested individuals can learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore the jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://interfaceaward.com

