Cloudiway announces its participation in Microsoft Ignite 2025

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloudiway, a European leader in cloud migration and IT transformation, is pleased to announce its participation in Microsoft Ignite 2025, one of the world’s most influential technology conferences dedicated to innovation and enterprise solutions.

This participation highlights Cloudiway’s continued collaboration with Microsoft and its commitment to supporting organizations in their migration to Microsoft 365 and modern cloud environments. Cloudiway will present the new capabilities of its platform designed to simplify complex migration projects such as cross-tenant transitions, mergers and acquisitions, and hybrid environment management.

“The Microsoft ecosystem is a cornerstone of many enterprise transformation strategies” said Emmanuel Dreux, CEO of Cloudiway. “Our participation in Microsoft Ignite demonstrates our ongoing investment in innovation and our dedication to helping customers accelerate their digital transformation with secure, seamless, and high-performance migration solutions.”

The event serves as a unique opportunity for Cloudiway to showcase its innovation-driven strategy within the Microsoft ecosystem and to exchange with partners and clients on best practices for efficient and scalable migration to Microsoft 365.
Key highlights:
• Strengthening Cloudiway’s technology partnership with Microsoft
• Presentation of the latest features and automation tools for Microsoft 365 migration and Google Workspace migration
• Insights into large-scale transformation and coexistence projects

Event details:
• Event: Microsoft Ignite 2025
• Date: November 17–21, 2025
• Location: Chicago, USA

About Cloudiway
Cloudiway is a European cloud migration platform enabling seamless, secure, and automated transitions between collaboration platforms. Trusted by enterprises and IT partners worldwide, Cloudiway provides flexible and high-performance tools to manage complex transformation projects across Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and other cloud systems.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology


