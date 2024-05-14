Submit Release
Cloudiway offers $100,000 to its partners

New Cloudiway partner program

ANNECY, AUVERGNE - RHôNE-ALPES, FRANCE, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloudiway accelerates its growth and continues its partner recruitment program.

At the heart of Cloudiway’s DNA lies its commitment to technical excellence and customer experience. Relying on a team of diverse and passionate talents, the company constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to offer innovative, reliable, and tailored data migration solutions to meet the specific needs of each client. This customer-centric approach translates into intuitive tools, streamlined processes, and personalized support at every step of the migration journey.

Key Elements:
Over the past six months, Cloudiway has made several significant advancements:

Integration of Google Chat Solutions: Cloudiway has expanded its migration platform to include Google Chat solutions. This integration now allows for smooth migrations between Slack, Microsoft Teams, and Google Chat, further simplifying the transition process between different collaborative communication platforms.

Launch of a Computer (Devices) Migration Solution: Cloudiway has introduced a new solution dedicated to the migration of computers (devices) between Microsoft 365 tenants. This new feature meets a growing need of companies in terms of laptop management during mergers, acquisitions, or restructurings.

ISO 27001 Security Certification: Cloudiway has obtained the ISO 27001 certification for its commitment to data security. This certification attests to Cloudiway’s compliance with the highest international standards in information security management, thus reinforcing its clients’ trust in the protection of their sensitive data during migration processes.

New Partner Program:
To support its growth and the adoption of its new solutions, Cloudiway is launching an incentives program and Adwords and Microsoft Advertising matching. For each euro invested in an online advertising campaign (Adwords or Microsoft Advertising) promoting migration services using its solutions, Cloudiway adds the same amount to match these campaigns under certain conditions.

Become a partner and benefit from this unique opportunity to promote your migration services.

