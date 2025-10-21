Sui Li by Zhejiang Firstdot Wins Silver in A' Packaging Design Awards

Sui Li

Zhejiang Firstdot's Sui Li Packaging Design Recognized for Excellence by Prestigious A' Design Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Awards, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Zhejiang Firstdot as a Silver winner for their exceptional work, Sui Li, in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Sui Li within the packaging industry, positioning it as a notable example of innovation and craftsmanship.The Silver A' Packaging Design Award for Sui Li is particularly relevant to the industry and potential customers, as it aligns with current trends in packaging that blend natural elements, Eastern philosophy, and contemporary design. By showcasing the brand's dedication to nature, craftsmanship, and cultural value, Sui Li demonstrates how packaging can effectively communicate a brand's essence and resonate with consumers on a deeper level.Sui Li stands out in the market through its unique design centered around the imagery of seeds, symbolizing the cycle of life and the brand's connection to the natural world. The bottle features a distinctive seed vein texture and a gold seed-shaped label, creating a memorable visual identity. The stark contrast of gold, black, and white on the bottle further enhances its aesthetic appeal and sets it apart from competitors.This recognition from the A' Packaging Design Awards serves as motivation for Zhejiang Firstdot to continue pushing the boundaries of packaging design and exploring new ways to connect with consumers through their products. The award also highlights the potential for Sui Li to inspire future designs within the brand and influence industry standards for packaging that effectively communicates brand values and resonates with target audiences.Sui Li was designed by Qiaoling Xu, who led the creative direction, Xueyu Xie, who contributed to the graphic design, Shuyu Qiao, who assisted with product photography, Xudong Wang, who provided copywriting support, and Weiwei Lou from Zhejiang Firstdot, who oversaw the project management.Interested parties may learn more at:About Zhejiang FirstdotZhejiang FirstDot Design Consulting Co., Ltd. is a national high-tech certified company and a provincial industrial design center in Zhejiang Province, with seven years of deep involvement in the design industry. They offer full-link commercial design solutions for top 500 and emerging brands worldwide, focusing on brand strategy, brand narrative, product planning, and e-commerce visual creativity. Zhejiang Firstdot is dedicated to helping customers bloom the brilliance of their brands through ingenious design at every link.About Anhui Golden Seed Winery Co., Ltd.Established in July 1998, Anhui Golden Seed Winery Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary controlled by Anhui Golden Seed Group Co., Ltd. and was listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in August 1998. Its predecessor, the state-owned Fuyang County Winery, was founded in July 1949, making it one of China's earliest wineries established after the founding of the People's Republic and a key player in the national liquor industry. The company oversees 10 subsidiaries and branches, primarily engaged in liquor production and biochemical pharmaceuticals.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the field of packaging. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, packaging industry leaders, journalists, and academics, who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria such as innovation, sustainability, efficiency, aesthetics, user convenience, brand identity, market competitiveness, safety, and technical excellence.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes outstanding packaging designs from innovative designers, forward-thinking agencies, leading manufacturers, and influential brands. Participants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and be acknowledged for their exceptional packaging design capabilities. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is organized across all industries and open to entries from all countries. Its ultimate aim is to make the world a better place by recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that advance and benefit society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at https://packaging-design-award.com

