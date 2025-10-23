Embraced in Recycled Steel by Nobuaki Miyashita Wins Silver in A' Architectural Lighting Awards

Embraced in Recycled Steel by Nobuaki Miyashita

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of architectural lighting design, has announced Embraced in Recycled Steel by Nobuaki Miyashita as the Silver Award winner in the Architectural Lighting category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Nobuaki Miyashita's innovative lighting design within the architectural lighting industry and the broader design community.Embraced in Recycled Steel showcases the seamless integration of sustainable materials and cutting-edge lighting technology, addressing the growing demand for environmentally conscious design solutions in the architectural lighting sector. By demonstrating the potential of recycled steel in creating visually striking and functionally superior lighting installations, this award-winning design sets a new standard for the industry and inspires future innovations in sustainable architectural lighting.Nobuaki Miyashita's award-winning design transforms industrial recycled steel into a refined architectural experience, emphasizing the interplay of material and light. The billet-shaped seamless LED fixtures embedded in steel louvers create a luminous rhythm that enhances the material's structural and textural qualities. The barcode and QR code-inspired lighting compositions connect digital branding with the environment, reinforcing the client's commitment to sustainability and innovation.The Silver A' Design Award for Embraced in Recycled Steel serves as a testament to Nobuaki Miyashita's exceptional talent and dedication to pushing the boundaries of architectural lighting design. This recognition is expected to inspire the designer and their team to continue exploring innovative solutions that combine aesthetics, functionality, and sustainability, ultimately contributing to the advancement of the architectural lighting industry as a whole.Interested parties may learn more about Embraced in Recycled Steel and its designers through the following channels:About Kyoei Steel LtdKyoei Steel Ltd. is a leading Japanese manufacturer of steel products, specializing in electric arc furnace (EAF) technology for sustainable steel production. Established in 1947, the company has grown into a key player in the global steel industry, providing high-quality reinforcing bars (rebar) and structural steel for construction, civil engineering, and infrastructure projects. With production facilities across Japan and international operations in Vietnam, the U.S., and other regions, Kyoei Steel is committed to environmentally responsible manufacturing. The company leverages recycled scrap metal as a primary raw material, reducing carbon emissions and promoting a circular economy.About Mr StudioMr Studio is an architectural firm based in Japan that designs various types of buildings, including residential homes, commercial facilities, hotels, offices, factories, and schools. The studio aims to provide distinctive added value to spaces, architecture, and landscapes through concept-making that reveals the potential needs and identity of projects, along with innovative design. Their field spans a variety of building types, ranging from interior design to large-scale urban development. In each project, Mr Studio carefully interprets the unique context of the site and strives for site-specific architecture that can only exist in that particular place.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs in the Architectural Lighting category that demonstrate excellence in innovation, integration of light and architecture, energy efficiency, use of sustainable materials, aesthetic appeal, functionality, creativity, technical proficiency, spatial harmony, safety, contextual relevance, emotional impact, adaptability, daylighting techniques, durability, user comfort, lighting control systems, visual comfort, light quality, and impact on human behavior. The award acknowledges creations that are not only visually appealing but also highly functional, reflecting the designer's deep understanding and skill. Silver A' Design Award recipients are recognized for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of architectural lighting design through their notable and innovative works.About A' Design AwardThe A' Architectural Lighting Design Award is an esteemed international competition that recognizes exceptional lighting design projects from a diverse range of participants, including talented lighting designers, innovative design agencies, renowned architects, progressive companies, and influential brands in the lighting and interior design industries. This juried award provides a platform for entrants to showcase their creativity, gain global exposure, and be acknowledged for their outstanding lighting design skills. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics, who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. By participating in the A' Design Award for Architectural Lighting, designers have the opportunity to receive well-deserved international recognition for their exceptional work and contribute to the advancement of the lighting industry. Ultimately, the A' Design Award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to create a better world through the transformative power of good design.

