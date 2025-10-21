Ayodhya Illuminates during the 9th Edition of Grand Annual Indian Festival Deepotsav 2025

A spectacular drone light show lights up the Ayodhya skies, celebrating faith through innovation 2,128 Vedic scholars and Vedacharyas performed the grand Saryu River Aarti setting a Guinness World Record Mesmerizing 3D projection mapping brings Ayodhya’s heritage and devotion to life during the 2025 celebrations. Ayodhya 2025 shines bright as spectacular fireworks light up the sacred city in celebration A shining milestone — Ayodhya earns two Guinness World Records for its grand oil lamp display and mass diya rotation ceremony

Uttar Pradesh Sets Two New Guinness World Records

LUCKNOW , UTTAR PRADESH , INDIA, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The sacred city of Ayodhya, nestled in the North Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, once again etched its name in history as Deepotsav 2025 illuminated the divine banks of the Saryu River with an unprecedented display of 26,17,215 oil lamps (diyas) setting two new Guinness World Records for the Largest Display of Oil Lamps and the Most People Performing Diya Rotations Simultaneously.The event marked a defining moment in India’s cultural resurgence and Uttar Pradesh’s growing global identity. The records were officially certified by Guinness World Records adjudicator Mr. Richard Stenning, who described the spectacle as “truly incredible and a privilege to witness.”The official certificates were presented to Honorable Chief Minister Mr. Yogi Adityanath by the Minister of Tourism and Culture, Government of Uttar Pradesh Mr. Jaiveer Singh and Principal Secretary, Tourism & Culture, Mr. Amrit Abhijat, in the presence of thousands of devotees, saints, volunteers and visitors from around the world.Deepotsav - A Tradition of Faith, Discipline and Global RecognitionSince its inception in 2017, Deepotsav has become a symbol of faith, unity and organizational excellence growing from the lighting of 1.71 lakh diyas in 2017 to 26.17 lakh in 2025. Each year, the festival showcases how devotion, meticulous planning and cultural pride can merge to create a spectacle of universal inspiration.The 2025 edition also witnessed 2,128 Vedic scholars and Vedacharyas performing the grand Saryu River Aarti simultaneously, adding another spiritual dimension to this record-breaking celebration.Mr. Jaiveer Singh, Minister of Tourism and Culture, Government of Uttar Pradesh, said, “Under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath, Deepotsav has evolved from a festival of light into a global celebration of pride and identity. Every diya lit on the ghats of Ayodhya symbolizes the spirit of a Viksit Uttar Pradesh and a Viksit Bharat. The world today witnesses Ayodhya as the living embodiment of Ram Rajya where faith, discipline and development illuminate together.”He further emphasized that Ayodhya’s transformation reflects India’s resurgence, blending spirituality with modern governance and infrastructure. “This Deepotsav shows how Uttar Pradesh is moving confidently toward becoming a developed, harmonious and culturally vibrant state,” he added.Mr. Amrit Abhijat, Principal Secretary, Tourism and Culture, Government of Uttar Pradesh, said, “Deepotsav 2025 is a reflection of world-class organization, community participation and spiritual devotion. From drone light shows and 3D laser projections to synchronized Aarti by over two thousand Vedic scholars, every element of this event showcases how tradition and technology can harmonize to inspire global audiences.”A Celebration of Innovation, Culture, and National SpiritIn addition to the mesmerizing drone and laser displays, Deepotsav 2025 also featured a spectacular firecracker show that lit up the Ayodhya skyline and an immersive Virtual Reality (VR) experience that allowed visitors to relive the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya in a digitally recreated Ramayana setting.The diversity and richness of India’s cultural fabric were on full display. Folk dances like Mayur, Badhawa, Dehdiya and Dhobiya, performed by artists from all corners of India, filled the streets with joy and devotion. Each performance showcased India’s immense cultural diversity while sending powerful messages of social unity, women empowerment and cleanliness. The focus on women empowerment through Mission Shakti and promoting a clean India under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan resonated deeply with everyone, making this year’s Deepotsav not just a religious celebration but a call to action for every citizen to contribute to nation-building.These elements added a modern, inclusive and interactive dimension to the festival, blending innovation with tradition and reaffirming Ayodhya’s position as a global epicenter of faith, culture and progress.Ayodhya: A Global Spiritual DestinationThe Department of Tourism, under the Government of Uttar Pradesh, ensured a seamless and memorable experience for visitors through innovative cultural showcases, enhanced infrastructure, and immersive spiritual experiences. The 3D holographic mapping show, 1,100-drone aerial formations, and the grand Rajyabhishek procession led by the Chief Minister himself drew applause from both domestic and international guests.Deepotsav 2025 was not merely a festival, it was a reaffirmation of India’s cultural diplomacy, Uttar Pradesh’s administrative excellence, and Ayodhya’s eternal spiritual glow. As diyas illuminated every corner of the Saryu ghats, Ayodhya once again reminded the world that light, faith and harmony transcend borders.About DeepotsavDeepotsav is the annual festival of lights celebrated in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, marking the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile. Since 2017, it has been organized by the Government of Uttar Pradesh as a symbol of India’s living traditions and global cultural leadership. Over the years, Deepotsav has grown into one of the world’s largest spiritual and cultural celebrations, recognized by Guinness World Records multiple times for its scale and community participation.

