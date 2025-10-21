smart and AW Rostamani Group Showcased the Future of Urban Mobility at WETEX 2025

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- smart, the global pioneer in urban mobility, presented by AW Rostamani Group in the UAE, participated in WETEX, the region's largest sustainability and clean energy technology exhibition. The event, hosted by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), took place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 30 September to 2 October.At WETEX, smart unveiled its next-generation portfolio of premium electric vehicles (EVs) - including the high-performance Brabus variants - and demonstrated how the brand is redefining sustainable urban mobility for the modern city.“Our participation at WETEX is a key milestone, as it allowed us to showcase how smart is redefining premium electric mobility by combining performance, innovation, and sustainability,” said Roberto Colucci, Director of EVs, AW Rostamani Group. “By presenting our electric models, that consist of the high-performance Brabus variants, we aim to demonstrate smart’s commitment to providing advanced technology tailored to the UAE market. This participation aligns with the nation’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy and reflects our shared vision for a greener, more sustainable future.”As part of the event, Colucci participated in two panel discussions titled “Powering Green Transport: The Future of EVs and Charging Infrastructure” and “Scaling Clean Mobility - Infrastructure, Policy & Industry”. He shared his insights on the evolving EV landscape, the role of smart in shaping urban mobility, and the importance of public-private partnerships in building a robust charging ecosystem.WETEX, hosted by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), stands as the Middle East's most significant platform for sustainable innovation, as it brought together over 2,000 exhibitors and 80,000 visitors from around the world. The exhibition plays a crucial role in supporting the UAE's ambitious sustainability goals, including the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative and Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050. For smart, participating in WETEX represents a strategic milestone in the brand's commitment to advancing electric mobility solutions that align with the UAE's vision for a sustainable future.smart’s presence underscores its role in supporting the UAE’s transformation into a global hub for clean energy and sustainable technologies. Visitors will be able to experience the brand’s complete electric lineup - designed to combine Mercedes-Benz design excellence with intelligent EV innovation - and discover features that make smart vehicles ideal for urban living: compact design, agile performance, advanced connectivity, and zero-emission driving.Through its participation at WETEX, smart aims to highlight how urban-centric, zero-emission, and technologically advanced vehicles can accelerate the region’s sustainable transformation. With cities worldwide seeking to cut emissions and improve air quality, smart’s EVs represent a practical, stylish, and forward-looking solution for the modern urban dweller.

