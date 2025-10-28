Japanese Brand 'Washinden' Brings Sustainable WASHI Paper Stoles to North America via Brooklyn Showroom J+B

Each piece is hand-dyed using a 200-year-old technique from Fukui, Japan—offering U.S. buyers a one-of-a-kind blend of tradition and modern sustainability.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Japanese textile brand Washinden, produced by HALTEC Co., Ltd., is introducing its unique line of handcrafted stoles made from WASHI (traditional Japanese paper) yarn to the North American market through J+B SHOWROOM in Brooklyn, New York.Each stole represents a fusion of centuries-old craftsmanship and modern sustainable design, appealing to retailers and consumers seeking high-quality, eco-conscious fashion from Japan.One-of-a-Kind CraftsmanshipEvery Washinden stole is made by weaving yarn derived from Japanese paper and then individually hand-dyed using Konman Ittenkusome — a traditional dyeing technique from Fukui Prefecture that has been preserved for over 200 years.Because of this method, no two stoles are ever the same, making each item a truly one-of-a-kind work of wearable art.Functional and SustainableThe fabric is composed of 55% WASHI paper fiber, 40% cupro, and 5% nylon.This combination balances the paper fiber’s crisp texture with cupro’s elegant drape, resulting in a light, breathable, and durable material that maintains its softness and structure even after washing.WASHI fiber naturally offers:Light weight and cool touchMoisture absorption and breathabilityUV protectionLong-lasting shape and texture retentionAdditionally, the stoles are machine-washable, maintaining their shape and color over time — combining convenience with timeless quality.Expanding Presence in the U.S.In 2023, Washinden began exhibiting and selling its products at J+B SHOWROOM, part of Brooklyn Beauty/Fashion Labo, a cultural space introducing Japanese design and craftsmanship to the U.S. market.During a fashion event held on October 12, 2025, models showcased Washinden stoles on the runway, further highlighting the brand’s innovative approach to traditional materials.The brand continues to present and sell its one-of-a-kind pieces at J+B SHOWROOM, inviting visitors to experience the texture, color, and craftsmanship firsthand.Seeking U.S. Retail PartnersAs Washinden expands its footprint in North America, the brand is seeking retail and distribution partners who share its vision of bringing sustainable, artisan-made Japanese textiles to a wider audience.Retailers and boutique owners interested in carrying Washinden products, or those wishing to receive sample items, are encouraged to reach out to the contact below. (DAILY INFORMATION,INC.)About HALTEC Co., Ltd.HALTEC Co., Ltd., based in Japan, specializes in innovative textiles that blend traditional Japanese craftsmanship with modern sustainability. Its Washinden brand reimagines WASHI paper — one of Japan’s oldest materials — as a contemporary fashion textile, showcasing the harmony between culture, technology, and ecology.Website: https://www.haltec.co.jp/washinden/Introduction/ Press ContactDAILY INFORMATION NY, INC.Contact: Toshiyuki MatsumotoEmail: toshiyuki.m23@gmail.comLocation: Brooklyn, New York

