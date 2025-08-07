Savor the World’s Finest: Kobe Beef Steak Ishida Expands Premium Teppanyaki Dining in Japan’s Top Cities

Bringing the Pinnacle of Kobe Beef Closer to You Kobe Beef Steak Ishida Offers Premium, Certified Kobe Beef Teppanyaki in Kobe, Osaka, and Tokyo

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kobe Ishidaya Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Kobe City, Hyogo Prefecture; CEO: Kiyonori Ishida) proudly operates Kobe Beef Steak Ishida, a teppanyaki specialty restaurant dedicated to serving only the finest, certified Kobe beef sourced from three contracted farms in Hyogo Prefecture. With locations in Kobe Sannomiya, Osaka Umeda, and Tokyo Ginza, the restaurant offers guests an unforgettable dining experience, where every dish is prepared right before their eyes.At Kobe Beef Steak Ishida, diners can enjoy premium cuts such as sirloin, fillet, our signature hamburger steak, foie gras, and abalone steak, all cooked to perfection on the teppan grill. The restaurant also offers seasonal courses featuring A4–A5 grade Wagyu, fresh seafood, and a wide range of side dishes, making it ideal for both special occasions and casual gatherings.Key Highlights・Certified Quality – As a licensed butcher-operated restaurant and a certified member of the Kobe Beef Distribution Promotion Council, we guarantee the authenticity of every cut, accompanied by the official “Kobe Beef Certificate.”・Diverse Dining Options – Sannomiya location features private rooms for 4–14 guests and 16 counter seats perfect for dates or solo dining.・Unique Culinary Touch – Our original soy sauce blended with mustard offers a distinctive flavor pairing with the delicate marbling of Kobe beef.・From the Heart of Tajima – Our cattle are raised in the pristine natural environment of the Tajima region, where mountain grasses rich in medicinal herbs and mineral-rich water produce rich, savory flavors.・Extensive Beverage Selection – Over 30 varieties of wines from around the world, along with champagne, beer, and whiskey, are available to pair perfectly with your meal.“We want our guests to feel the joy of savoring the finest Kobe beef in a warm, approachable atmosphere,” says Kiyonori Ishida, CEO of Kobe Ishidaya Co., Ltd.About Kobe Beef Steak IshidaKobe Beef Steak Ishida is a premium teppanyaki restaurant brand operated by Kobe Ishidaya Co., Ltd., specializing in certified Kobe beef sourced directly from three contracted farms in Hyogo Prefecture. With a focus on both quality and hospitality, the brand combines the elegance of high-end dining with a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere.Store InformationStore Name: Kobe Beef Steak IshidaLocations: Kobe Sannomiya (2 stores), Osaka Umeda, Tokyo GinzaType: Teppanyaki RestaurantSeating: Private rooms (4–14 guests), counter seating (16 seats, varies by location)Website: https://kobebeef-ishida.com/?welcome=hide Press ContactKobe Ishidaya Co., Ltd. – PR DepartmentContact Person: Mr. MatsumotoE-mail: toshiyuki.m23@gmail.com

