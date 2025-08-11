Mouriya Celebrates 140 Years of Serving Kobe Beef in Japan

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Among the many teppanyaki restaurants in Japan, Mouriya stands out for a reason.For over a century, we have been dedicated to serving only the highest-quality beef — including premium A5-grade Kobe Beef — with unmatched attention to detail.What Is Kobe Beef?Contrary to common belief, “Kobe Beef” is not a breed — it’s a prestigious brand name. Only a small percentage of cattle raised under strict regulations in Hyogo Prefecture qualify for the title.To be certified as Kobe Beef, the cow must:Be a Tajima-gyu (Tajima breed) born and raised in HyogoBe raised by a registered farmerBe slaughtered at a designated processing facility in the regionScore A or B in quality grade, with a marbling score (BMS) of 6 or higherThe Tajima cattle that produce Kobe Beef have thrived for generations in northern Hyogo, nourished by clean air, fresh water, and wild grasses.Their meat is known for fine marbling, a light, refined flavor, and tender texture that melts in your mouth — a true delicacy without the overwhelming richness of heavily marbled cuts.Mouriya-Selected Beef — Affordable LuxuryFor guests looking for Kobe-level quality at a more accessible price, we proudly present our Mouriya-Selected Beef.These specially chosen cattle:・Are heifers (never calved) with strong Tajima bloodlines・Are raised for at least 32 months・Are carefully bred to avoid inbreeding・Are grown in our trusted contract farm in Yabu City, Hyogo — the birthplace of Tajima cattleThese cattle are raised under the same conditions as pure Kobe Beef, and deliver superb flavor and aroma comparable to the real thing — at a more affordable price.Our Approach to SteakAt Mouriya, we don’t buy beef based on awards or hype.Even if a cow has won the top prize at a beef competition, we evaluate it ourselves. If it doesn’t meet our standards, we won’t buy it — titles mean nothing without true quality.We hand-select only the finest A5-grade beef, based on:Marbling balanceFat quality and flavorTexture and grainMaturity and aging conditionWe're confident that the beef we serve is not only among the finest in Japan, but among the best in the world.Experience More Than Just a MealAt Mouriya, we believe that a great meal can nourish both body and soul.Our mission is to deliver exceptional hospitality through heartfelt service, attention to detail, and premium quality.We hope your time at Mouriya becomes a cherished memory, and a source of joy and energy for your tomorrow.Restaurant InformationName: MouriyaLocations: 5 restaurants in Sannomiya (Kobe), 1 in Gion (Kyoto)Cuisine: Teppanyaki / SteakhouseOfficial Website: https://www.mouriya.co.jp/en/ Media ContactMouriya Co., Ltd.PR Representative: Toshiyuki MatsumotoEmail: toshiyuki.m23@gmail.com

