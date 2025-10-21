NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule Oct. 20 – Oct. 24, 2025
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicate that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Oct. 20 – Oct. 24, 2025
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, Oct. 20
10:30 a.m. Visit University of Auckland Centre for Quantum Information & Quantum Control and Space Institute
Location: Quantum Engineering Building, University of Auckland, New Zealand
12:15 p.m. Meet with the New Zealand Olympic Committee
Location: Olympic House, Auckland, New Zealand
4:30 p.m. Trade Mission Welcome Reception
Location: New Zealand Maritime Museum, Auckland, New Zealand
7:00 p.m. Dinner with the New Zealand Minister for Trade and Investment
Location: Auckland, New Zealand
Tuesday, Oct. 21
10:00 a.m. Meet with senior leadership at Rocket Lab
Location: Rocket Lab NZ Headquarters, Auckland, New Zealand
6:45 p.m. Dinner with the Utah trade mission delegation
Location: Sydney, Australia
Wednesday, Oct. 22
7:45 a.m. Meet with Australian Consul General Jeremy Cornforth
Location: Sydney Harbour Marriott Hotel, Sydney, Australia
8:00 a.m. Attend Australia market briefing
Location: Sydney Harbour Marriott Hotel, Sydney, Australia
9:10 a.m. Speak at the International Mining and Resources Conference + Expo (IMARC)
Location: International Convention Centre Sydney, Sydney, Australia
10:15 a.m. Visit Utah companies exhibiting at IMARC
Location: International Convention Centre Sydney, Sydney, Australia
11:00 a.m. Meet with Utah critical minerals experts
Location: International Convention Centre Sydney, Sydney, Australia
1:30 p.m. Speak at Critical Minerals “Meet the Governor” Utah Investment Event
Location: International Convention Centre Sydney, Sydney, Australia
2:45 p.m. Meet with the Australian Minister for Trade and Tourism
Location: Sydney Harbour Marriott Hotel, Sydney, Australia
3:30 p.m. Meet with the Minister for Resources and Northern Australia
Location: Sydney Harbour Marriott Hotel, Sydney, Australia
4:00 p.m. Meet with Trigg Minerals leadership
Location: Sydney Harbour Marriott Hotel, Sydney, Australia
4:30 p.m. Meet with the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia
Location: Quay Quarter Tower, Sydney, Australia
5:30 p.m. Reception with Australian government and business leaders
Location: Museum of Contemporary Art, Sydney, Australia
7:30 p.m. Dinner with Australian trade and diplomatic leaders
Location: Sydney, Australia
Thursday, Oct. 23
9:00 a.m. Breakfast Roundtable with the United States Studies Centre
Location: The University of Sydney, Sydney, Australia
10:00 a.m. Meet with Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited
Location: Barrack Place, Sydney, Australia
11:00 a.m. Speak at MCi Carbon ribbon cutting
Location: Mizuho Bank, Sydney, Australia
12:00 p.m. Attend NSW Parliament chamber session and luncheon
Location: NSW Parliament House, Sydney, Australia
2:30 p.m. Meet with Macquarie Executive Leadership
Location: Macquarie Bank, Sydney, Australia
3:20 p.m. Speak at “Why Utah?” foreign direct investment event
Location: Macquarie Bank, Sydney, Australia
4:00 p.m. Meet with the Premier of New South Wales Chris Minns MP
Location: NSW Parliament House, Sydney, Australia
Friday, Oct. 24
9:30 a.m. Plant tour and meeting with Mint Innovation leadership
Location: Mint Innovation, Sydney, Australia
11:15 a.m. Meet with Atlassian CEO Mike Cannon-Brookes
Location: Atlassian, Sydney, Australia
12:30 p.m. Roundtable luncheon with American Chamber of Commerce in Australia
Location: Herbert Smith Freehills, Sydney, Australia
2:30 p.m. Meet with Australian Minister for Communications, Anika Wells
Location: Sydney, Australia
6:00 p.m. Closing reception with Utah trade mission delegation
Location: Sydney, Australia
7:30 p.m. Dinner with Australian Minister for Trade and Tourism Don Farrell and New South Wales Minister for Industry and Trade Anoulack Chanthivong
Location: Sydney, Australia
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Oct. 20 – Oct. 24, 2025
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, Oct. 20
8:45 a.m. Speak and moderate “The Utah Way” panel at the National Lieutenant Governors Association Aerospace Committee Convening
Location: Sheraton Salt Lake City Hotel, Salt Lake City
Media access
1:00 p.m. Tour Hill Air Force Base with the National Lieutenant Governors Association
Location: Hill Air Force Base
7:00 p.m. National Lieutenant Governors Association Dinner
Location: Capitol Rotunda, Utah State Capitol
Tuesday, Oct. 21
8:30 a.m. Participate in “Dignity in the Public Discourse” panel at the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute Newsmaker Breakfast
Location: Thomas S. Monson Center, Salt Lake City
Media access
10:30 a.m. Meet with Ambassador of Mongolia
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
Wednesday, Oct. 22
6:00 p.m. Agora Institute Dinner
Location: Louisville, Kentucky
Thursday, Oct. 23
8:00 a.m. Agora Institute sessions
Location: Louisville, Kentucky
Friday, Oct. 24
No public meetings
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.