NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule Oct. 20 – Oct. 24, 2025

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicate that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Oct. 20 – Oct. 24, 2025

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, Oct. 20

10:30 a.m. Visit University of Auckland Centre for Quantum Information & Quantum Control and Space Institute

Location: Quantum Engineering Building, University of Auckland, New Zealand

12:15 p.m. Meet with the New Zealand Olympic Committee

Location: Olympic House, Auckland, New Zealand

4:30 p.m. Trade Mission Welcome Reception

Location: New Zealand Maritime Museum, Auckland, New Zealand

7:00 p.m. Dinner with the New Zealand Minister for Trade and Investment

Location: Auckland, New Zealand

Tuesday, Oct. 21

10:00 a.m. Meet with senior leadership at Rocket Lab

Location: Rocket Lab NZ Headquarters, Auckland, New Zealand

6:45 p.m. Dinner with the Utah trade mission delegation

Location: Sydney, Australia

Wednesday, Oct. 22

7:45 a.m. Meet with Australian Consul General Jeremy Cornforth

Location: Sydney Harbour Marriott Hotel, Sydney, Australia

8:00 a.m. Attend Australia market briefing

Location: Sydney Harbour Marriott Hotel, Sydney, Australia

9:10 a.m. Speak at the International Mining and Resources Conference + Expo (IMARC)

Location: International Convention Centre Sydney, Sydney, Australia

10:15 a.m. Visit Utah companies exhibiting at IMARC

Location: International Convention Centre Sydney, Sydney, Australia

11:00 a.m. Meet with Utah critical minerals experts

Location: International Convention Centre Sydney, Sydney, Australia

1:30 p.m. Speak at Critical Minerals “Meet the Governor” Utah Investment Event

Location: International Convention Centre Sydney, Sydney, Australia

2:45 p.m. Meet with the Australian Minister for Trade and Tourism

Location: Sydney Harbour Marriott Hotel, Sydney, Australia



3:30 p.m. Meet with the Minister for Resources and Northern Australia

Location: Sydney Harbour Marriott Hotel, Sydney, Australia

4:00 p.m. Meet with Trigg Minerals leadership

Location: Sydney Harbour Marriott Hotel, Sydney, Australia

4:30 p.m. Meet with the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia

Location: Quay Quarter Tower, Sydney, Australia

5:30 p.m. Reception with Australian government and business leaders

Location: Museum of Contemporary Art, Sydney, Australia

7:30 p.m. Dinner with Australian trade and diplomatic leaders

Location: Sydney, Australia



Thursday, Oct. 23

9:00 a.m. Breakfast Roundtable with the United States Studies Centre

Location: The University of Sydney, Sydney, Australia

10:00 a.m. Meet with Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited

Location: Barrack Place, Sydney, Australia

11:00 a.m. Speak at MCi Carbon ribbon cutting

Location: Mizuho Bank, Sydney, Australia

12:00 p.m. Attend NSW Parliament chamber session and luncheon

Location: NSW Parliament House, Sydney, Australia

2:30 p.m. Meet with Macquarie Executive Leadership

Location: Macquarie Bank, Sydney, Australia

3:20 p.m. Speak at “Why Utah?” foreign direct investment event

Location: Macquarie Bank, Sydney, Australia

4:00 p.m. Meet with the Premier of New South Wales Chris Minns MP

Location: NSW Parliament House, Sydney, Australia

Friday, Oct. 24

9:30 a.m. Plant tour and meeting with Mint Innovation leadership

Location: Mint Innovation, Sydney, Australia

11:15 a.m. Meet with Atlassian CEO Mike Cannon-Brookes

Location: Atlassian, Sydney, Australia

12:30 p.m. Roundtable luncheon with American Chamber of Commerce in Australia

Location: Herbert Smith Freehills, Sydney, Australia

2:30 p.m. Meet with Australian Minister for Communications, Anika Wells

Location: Sydney, Australia

6:00 p.m. Closing reception with Utah trade mission delegation

Location: Sydney, Australia

7:30 p.m. Dinner with Australian Minister for Trade and Tourism Don Farrell and New South Wales Minister for Industry and Trade Anoulack Chanthivong

Location: Sydney, Australia

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Oct. 20 – Oct. 24, 2025

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, Oct. 20

8:45 a.m. Speak and moderate “The Utah Way” panel at the National Lieutenant Governors Association Aerospace Committee Convening

Location: Sheraton Salt Lake City Hotel, Salt Lake City

Media access

1:00 p.m. Tour Hill Air Force Base with the National Lieutenant Governors Association

Location: Hill Air Force Base

7:00 p.m. National Lieutenant Governors Association Dinner

Location: Capitol Rotunda, Utah State Capitol

Tuesday, Oct. 21

8:30 a.m. Participate in “Dignity in the Public Discourse” panel at the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute Newsmaker Breakfast

Location: Thomas S. Monson Center, Salt Lake City

Media access

10:30 a.m. Meet with Ambassador of Mongolia

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

Wednesday, Oct. 22

6:00 p.m. Agora Institute Dinner

Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Thursday, Oct. 23

8:00 a.m. Agora Institute sessions

Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Friday, Oct. 24

No public meetings