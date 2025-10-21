Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,553 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,387 in the last 365 days.

NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule Oct. 20 – Oct. 24, 2025

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicate that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Oct. 20 – Oct. 24, 2025

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, Oct. 20
10:30 a.m. Visit University of Auckland Centre for Quantum Information & Quantum Control and Space Institute

Location: Quantum Engineering Building, University of Auckland, New Zealand

12:15 p.m. Meet with the New Zealand Olympic Committee

Location: Olympic House, Auckland, New Zealand

4:30 p.m. Trade Mission Welcome Reception 

Location: New Zealand Maritime Museum, Auckland, New Zealand

7:00 p.m. Dinner with the New Zealand Minister for Trade and Investment

Location: Auckland, New Zealand

Tuesday, Oct. 21
10:00 a.m. Meet with senior leadership at Rocket Lab

Location: Rocket Lab NZ Headquarters, Auckland, New Zealand

6:45 p.m. Dinner with the Utah trade mission delegation

Location: Sydney, Australia

Wednesday, Oct. 22

7:45 a.m. Meet with Australian Consul General Jeremy Cornforth

Location: Sydney Harbour Marriott Hotel, Sydney, Australia

8:00 a.m. Attend Australia market briefing

Location: Sydney Harbour Marriott Hotel, Sydney, Australia

9:10 a.m. Speak at the International Mining and Resources Conference + Expo (IMARC)

Location: International Convention Centre Sydney, Sydney, Australia

10:15 a.m. Visit Utah companies exhibiting at IMARC

Location: International Convention Centre Sydney, Sydney, Australia

11:00 a.m. Meet with Utah critical minerals experts

Location: International Convention Centre Sydney, Sydney, Australia

1:30 p.m. Speak at Critical Minerals “Meet the Governor” Utah Investment Event

Location: International Convention Centre Sydney, Sydney, Australia

2:45 p.m. Meet with the Australian Minister for Trade and Tourism

Location: Sydney Harbour Marriott Hotel, Sydney, Australia


3:30 p.m. Meet with the Minister for Resources and Northern Australia

Location: Sydney Harbour Marriott Hotel, Sydney, Australia

4:00 p.m. Meet with Trigg Minerals leadership
Location: Sydney Harbour Marriott Hotel, Sydney, Australia

4:30 p.m. Meet with the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia

Location: Quay Quarter Tower, Sydney, Australia

5:30 p.m. Reception with Australian government and business leaders

Location: Museum of Contemporary Art, Sydney, Australia

7:30 p.m. Dinner with Australian trade and diplomatic leaders

Location: Sydney, Australia

Thursday, Oct. 23

9:00 a.m. Breakfast Roundtable with the United States Studies Centre

Location: The University of Sydney, Sydney, Australia

10:00 a.m. Meet with Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited

Location: Barrack Place, Sydney, Australia

11:00 a.m. Speak at MCi Carbon ribbon cutting

Location: Mizuho Bank, Sydney, Australia

12:00 p.m. Attend NSW Parliament chamber session and luncheon

Location: NSW Parliament House, Sydney, Australia

2:30 p.m. Meet with Macquarie Executive Leadership 

Location: Macquarie Bank, Sydney, Australia

3:20 p.m. Speak at “Why Utah?” foreign direct investment event

Location: Macquarie Bank, Sydney, Australia

4:00 p.m. Meet with the Premier of New South Wales Chris Minns MP

Location: NSW Parliament House, Sydney, Australia

Friday, Oct. 24
9:30 a.m. Plant tour and meeting with Mint Innovation leadership

Location: Mint Innovation, Sydney, Australia

11:15 a.m. Meet with Atlassian CEO Mike Cannon-Brookes

Location: Atlassian, Sydney, Australia

12:30 p.m. Roundtable luncheon with American Chamber of Commerce in Australia

Location: Herbert Smith Freehills, Sydney, Australia

2:30 p.m. Meet with Australian Minister for Communications, Anika Wells

Location: Sydney, Australia

6:00 p.m. Closing reception with Utah trade mission delegation 

Location: Sydney, Australia

7:30 p.m. Dinner with Australian Minister for Trade and Tourism Don Farrell and New South Wales Minister for Industry and Trade Anoulack Chanthivong

Location: Sydney, Australia

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Oct. 20 – Oct. 24, 2025

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, Oct. 20
8:45 a.m. Speak and moderate “The Utah Way” panel at the National Lieutenant Governors Association Aerospace Committee Convening

Location: Sheraton Salt Lake City Hotel, Salt Lake City

Media access

1:00 p.m. Tour Hill Air Force Base with the National Lieutenant Governors Association

Location: Hill Air Force Base

7:00 p.m. National Lieutenant Governors Association Dinner

Location: Capitol Rotunda, Utah State Capitol

Tuesday, Oct. 21
8:30 a.m. Participate in “Dignity in the Public Discourse” panel at the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute Newsmaker Breakfast

Location: Thomas S. Monson Center, Salt Lake City

Media access

10:30 a.m. Meet with Ambassador of Mongolia

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

Wednesday, Oct. 22
6:00 p.m. Agora Institute Dinner

Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Thursday, Oct. 23
8:00 a.m. Agora Institute sessions

Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Friday, Oct. 24
No public meetings

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule Oct. 20 – Oct. 24, 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more