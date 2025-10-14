Gov. Cox announces appointment of Judge John Nielsen to the Utah Supreme Court

SALT LAKE CITY (Oct. 14, 2025) — Gov. Spencer J. Cox announced the appointment of Judge John Nielsen to serve as the next justice of the Utah Supreme Court, filling the vacancy created by the pending retirement of Justice John A. Pearce. Justice Pearce’s last day on the Court is December 1.

After extensive interviews and a review of written work and case records, the governor selected Judge Nielsen, a respected expert in appellate and constitutional law with experience as an Assistant Solicitor General, service as a judge on Utah’s Third District Court, and roles teaching appellate practice at Brigham Young University and the University of Utah law schools.

“Utah’s Constitution established a merit-based system that puts qualifications, character, and independence above politics,” Gov. Cox said. “After a rigorous review, Judge Nielsen stood out for his legal reasoning, clarity, and deep respect for the proper role of the judiciary. I am confident he will apply the law faithfully and serve the people of Utah with integrity and humility.”

“I am deeply humbled and beyond honored to be nominated for the Utah Supreme Court,” Judge Nielsen said. “I have great respect for the court as an institution and for each justice. Should I be confirmed, I would relish working with them and serving the people of Utah. I love our state and our judicial branch, and I am grateful for the prospect of serving in this new role.”

Under the Utah Constitution, the appointment now goes to the Utah Senate for consent. The Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee will review Judge Nielsen’s record and hold a confirmation hearing prior to a vote of the full Senate.

Judge John Nielsen’s headshot is attached.