Gov. Cox signs 16 bills of the First Special Session of the Sixty-sixth Legislature
SALT LAKE CITY (Oct. 14, 2025) – The governor signed the following bills of the First Special Session of the Sixty-sixth Legislature:
- HB 1001 Great Salt Lake Amendments
- HB 1002 Property Manager Amendments
- HB 1003 Emissions Inspection Amendments
- HB 1004 Election Records Amendments
- HB 1005 County Governance Amendments
- HJR 101 Joint Resolution on Federal Funds
- SB 1001 Higher Education Recodification
- SB 1002 Higher Education Recodification External References
- SB 1003 Judiciary Amendments
- SB 1004 Revisor’s Technical Corrections to Utah Code
- SB 1005 Local Option Sales Tax Amendments
- SB 1006 Title 17 Recodification General Provisions and County Officers
- SB 1007 Title 17 Recodification County Programs and Related Provisions
- SB 1008 Municipal Land Use, Development, and Management Act Recodification
- SB 1009 County Recodification External References Modifications
- SB 1010 County Recodification External References Modifications
