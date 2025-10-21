The Most Accurate E-Fence, Over 10 thousand pets are protected by PetHey F900Plus

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PetHey, a leading innovator in smart pet technology, proudly introduces the F900Plus Wireless Dog Fence, a groundbreaking solution redefining the balance between freedom and safety for dogs. Powered by advanced radar positioning technology, the F900Plus achieves the highest global positioning accuracy among current electronic fence systems — already earning the trust of over 10,000 satisfied pet parents worldwide.

Freedom Without Compromise:

Every pet owner dreams of giving their dog the freedom to explore without worrying about their safety. The PetHey F900Plus makes that dream a reality. With its radar-guided precision, dogs can roam, play, and train within invisible boundaries that are highly accurate, stable, and interference-free. Unlike traditional GPS-based systems that can drift several meters, the F900Plus maintains centimeter-level accuracy, ensuring pets stay exactly where they should.

Advanced Safety Through Radar Precision:

PetHey’s proprietary radar positioning technology represents a major leap in pet safety. By combining multi-frequency radar scanning with intelligent signal calibration, the F900Plus adapts seamlessly to complex outdoor environments — from open fields to wooded areas — minimizing false alerts and boundary errors. This means greater safety, less confusion, and more confidence for both pets and their owners.

Smart Design, Trusted by Thousands:

Since its global release, the F900Plus has become a top-selling model, surpassing 10,000 units sold and earning praise for its reliability, accuracy, and ease of use. Designed with both pets and owners in mind, the system features:

Radar Precision Positioning – The most advanced location tracking for consistent, real-time boundary accuracy.

Adjustable Safe Zones – Flexible boundary customization for yards, parks, and farms.

Comfortable and Humane Collar Design – Ensures gentle correction and maximum comfort.

IPX7 Waterproof, Durable Build – Perfect for any weather or terrain.

Redefining Safe and Smart Pet Parenting:

The PetHey F900Plus is more than a wireless fence — it’s a new standard for intelligent pet safety management. By blending cutting-edge radar technology with a deep understanding of dog behavior.

