Citizens’ Academy Graduates Class No. 2

After more than two months of “training,” 15 participates graduated for the Utah Department of Corrections’ second Citizens’ Academy.

UDC Deputy Executive Director Spencer Turley gave the keynote address, engaging with the group about what they learned during the training and what they will take away from the experience. Angela Johnson was the class speaker.

The comprehensive 10-week program is designed to increase the public’s knowledge of the various divisions within the UDC. Instruction covered a variety of topics each week, including facility tours, lectures, and hands-on training.

If you or a loved one is interested in participating in the next academy, contact Esekia “Skee” Afatasi (Stakeholder Experience Coordinator) at [email protected].