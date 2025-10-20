Submit Release
Applications Available for Vacancy of Eleventh Judicial District, Department 1

October 20, 2025

Governor Joe Lombardo recently announced the passing of the Honorable Jim C. Shirley from the Eleventh Judicial District Court of Nevada, Department 1. Judge Shirley passed away on October 15, 2025, after 11 years of service as the district judge for Lander, Mineral, and Pershing counties. The Commission on Judicial Selection will convene to fill the judicial vacancy. The application period opens Monday, October 20, 2025, and submissions are due by noon on November 14th, 2025.

Applicants interested in applying must contact Ms. Margarita Bautista at mbautista@nvcourts.nv.gov to receive the required application materials.

Application instructions can be found here https://nvcourts.gov/_media/media/folders/committees_and_commissions/judicial_selection/documents

