4 Attorneys Apply to Fill Vacancy in the Eleventh Judicial District

November 14, 2025 — Chief Justice Douglas Herndon announced this afternoon the Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection received 4 applications from individuals who wish to fill the judicial opening in Department 1 of the Eleventh Judicial District Court.

This Commission will nominate a panel of three to fill the vacancy. Department 1 is vacant through the passing of the Honorable Jim C. Shirley in mid-October of this year. The applicants in alphabetical order are as follows:

Eleventh Judicial District Department 1 Name Age City of Residence Employer Job Title David Loreman 65 Spring Creek David Loreman Law Owner/Sole Proprietor David Neidert 64 Lockwood Neidert Law Owner William Schaeffer 70 Battle Mountain Lander County District Attorney’s Office District Attorney Bryce Shields 49 Lovelock Pershing County District Attorney’s Office District Attorney Nevada attorneys with 10 years of legal experience, including two years of Nevada practice were encouraged to apply for the opening. Interviews to fill this vacancy are scheduled for early December 2025, in Lovelock. The interviews will be streamed live through the Supreme Court’s YouTube channel and are open to the public. After the interviews, the Commission will nominate three finalists to forward to Governor Joe Lombardo. The Commission is composed of seven permanent members – the Supreme Court Chief Justice, three non-attorneys appointed by the Governor, and three attorneys appointed by the State Bar of Nevada. Neither the Governor nor the State Bar may appoint more than two permanent members from the same political party and cannot appoint two members from the same county. For District Court vacancies, two temporary members are appointed from the judicial district where the vacancy occurs – a non-attorney by the Governor and an attorney by the State Bar – bringing the Commission membership to nine. ###

