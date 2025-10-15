Honoring the Life and Legacy of Judge Jim C. Shirley

CARSON CITY, Nev., -- October 15, 2025 – The Nevada Judiciary is saddened to announce the passing of the Honorable Judge Jim C. Shirley, who served with distinction as District Court Judge for Nevada’s Eleventh Judicial District which is comprised of Lander, Mineral and Pershing Counties.

Judge Shirley began his judicial career in the Sixth Judicial District Court in 2015 and continued his service following the creation of the Eleventh Judicial District in 2021. His tenure was marked by a profound commitment to the rule of law and to the communities he served.

Born in Pioche, Nevada, Judge Shirley earned his Juris Doctorate from Creighton School of Law in Omaha, Nebraska in 1994. He practiced privately before serving as Deputy District Attorney in Pershing County, and later as the elected District Attorney. His career was defined by public service and a deep respect for the legal system.

“Judge Shirley was a pillar of our judicial community, but more than that, he was a true gentleman and a wonderful friend to so many of us who were privileged to know him,” said Nevada Supreme Court Chief Justice Douglas Herndon. “He deeply loved Nevada, and his wisdom, compassion, and dedication touched countless lives. He will be profoundly missed, and our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time.”

