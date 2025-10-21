Hire Ventures Launches HelloHire, a Monthly Recruiting Service for Growing Businesses

Hire Ventures Logo

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hire Ventures Inc., a woman-owned human resources and recruiting consulting firm, today announces the launch of HelloHire, a flexible monthly recruiting service built for growing businesses that need expert hiring support. Through a simple subscription model, HelloHire provides fractional and embedded recruiting consultants who can replace the need for an in-house recruiter or expensive external search firm. As organizations grow, hiring often becomes one of the most time-consuming responsibilities for business owners, leaders and lean teams. HelloHire offers an efficient, cost-effective solution that allows companies to stay focused on operations while their recruiting needs are managed by experienced professionals.

“For many companies, hiring the right talent is critical, but managing recruiting on top of the day-to-day is a challenge,” said Teresa Murphey, founder and CEO of Hire Ventures. “HelloHire delivers real recruiting support exactly when it is needed, with no hiring fees or the stress of trying to DIY it.”

HelloHire integrates experienced, U.S.-based recruiters directly within each organization’s culture, systems and hiring process. Unlike traditional contract or contingent recruiters, HelloHire works as part of the team, providing embedded recruiting support through its fractional model. Consultants work directly in the client’s applicant tracking system (ATS) or help set one up through the Hire Ventures partner network. Each plan includes direct sourcing, LinkedIn job postings, ATS management, candidate communication and interview coordination. By working within existing workflows, HelloHire keeps hiring efforts moving forward without the need to add internal recruiting headcount.

The service is designed to address the recruiting challenges faced by growing businesses. HelloHire scales with each organization’s needs, from one hire to multiple concurrent searches, providing predictable monthly recruiting support. HelloHire offers:

• Fractional and embedded recruiting support from dedicated U.S.-based recruiting consultants

• Flat monthly pricing with no placement or hiring fees

• Seamless integration with existing systems, including ATS

• Flexible, scalable plans that adapt to organizational growth

The service offers three subscription plans tailored to different levels of hiring activity.

• HireLite is designed for companies with occasional hiring or pipeline-building needs. It includes dedicated recruiting support working within existing systems, candidate outreach, resume screening, interview coordination and regular check-ins.

• HireCore is designed for organizations with steady hiring demands. This plan offers expanded recruiting hours, support for multiple active roles, direct sourcing and candidate outreach, weekly planning sessions and recruiting support from application to offer.

• HirePro is built for organizations scaling across multiple functions. It offers comprehensive recruitment, including passive candidate outreach, strategic pipeline development, multiple concurrent searches, weekly alignment sessions with hiring leaders and guidance for building the employer brand.

For specialized or senior-level hiring, HelloHire offers customizable add-on services such as salary benchmarking, ATS implementation, onboarding strategy, job description audits and targeted one-off projects. HelloHire’s VIP Support provides a white-glove experience with senior sourcing, executive reporting, offer negotiation and onboarding advisory for companies with executive-level hiring needs.

The launch builds on the success of HelloHR, Hire Ventures’ virtual HR service for growing businesses. Together, HelloHR and HelloHire provide comprehensive HR support, from compliance and employee relations to sourcing and hiring, through a scalable subscription model designed for growth.

About Hire Ventures, Inc.

Hire Ventures is a woman-owned Human Resource Consulting firm that helps growing companies build strong, compliant, and scalable people operations. Serving clients across the U.S. and globally, the firm offers fractional, project-based, and on-demand HR and Recruiting solutions. Founded in 2001 by Teresa Murphey, Hire Ventures is headquartered in Atlanta and has offices at the Atlanta Tech Village. For more information, please visit hireventures.com.

