Hire Ventures Launches Referral Partner Program to Connect Growing Businesses with Expert HR and Recruiting Support

Hire Ventures, Inc.

Hire Ventures Referral Partner Program helps growing businesses access top-tier HR and Recruiting support through a trusted network of professional partners.

The Hire Ventures Referral Partner Program allows service providers to extend their impact by connecting clients with essential HR and Recruiting expertise to support long-term growth.” — Teresa Murphey, Founder and CEO of Hire Ventures

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hire Ventures, Inc., the Finders and Keepers of Talent and a leading provider of Recruiting and HR consulting services, today announced the launch of the Hire Ventures Referral Partner Program. This new initiative helps growing businesses access top-tier HR and Recruiting support through a trusted network of professional partners.

The program is designed for business coaches, consultants, accountants, and other service providers who want to expand their value proposition. By referring clients to Hire Ventures, partners can earn competitive referral fees while helping their clients scale confidently.

“Businesses thrive when aligned with the right partners,” said Teresa Murphey, Founder and CEO of Hire Ventures. “This program allows service providers to extend their impact by connecting clients with essential HR and Recruiting expertise to support long-term growth.

Why It Matters

Many growing businesses need HR and recruiting guidance, but may not be ready to hire a full-time HR resource or pay ongoing recruiting fees. Hire Ventures fills that gap with flexible, on-demand services. Now, through the Hire Ventures Referral Partner Program, professionals can help their clients while benefiting from a rewarding referral structure.

Program Benefits

Referral Incentives: Certified Partners receive a payout for every referred client who signs a contract with Hire Ventures.

Unlimited Referrals: There’s no cap on referrals and no exclusivity requirement.

Marketing Support: Partners can access co-branded brochures, email templates, and digital assets to streamline client outreach.

Founding Partner Exclusive: A timely opportunity for the first group of partners who join during the initial program launch.

Who Should Join

This program is ideal for professionals who are trusted advisors to small and medium-sized businesses, including:

-Business coaches and consultants

-EOS Integrators

-Accountants and financial advisors

-Legal or operational consultants

-Fractional executives

-Any professional service provider supporting business growth

To learn more or apply today to become a Hire Ventures Certified Referral Partner, visit hireventures.com or email partners@hireventures.com.

About Hire Ventures, Inc.

Hire Ventures is a woman-owned Human Resource Consulting firm that provides services throughout the US for global organizations. The company offers fractional, project-based, and on-demand Human Resource and Recruiting services for growing companies in any business vertical. Founded in 2001 by Teresa Murphey, Hire Ventures is headquartered in Atlanta and has offices at the Atlanta Tech Village. For more information, please visit www.hireventures.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.