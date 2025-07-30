Hire Ventures Unveils HelloHR

Hire Ventures

New Service Delivers Virtual, On-Demand HR Support Specifically Designed for Small Businesses, Startups and Solo HR Leaders

We created HelloHR to provide guidance when and where it's needed, offering clarity, confidence, and a true HR partner that organizations can trust and rely on.” — Teresa Murphey, Founder and CEO of Hire Ventures

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hire Ventures, Inc., a woman-owned HR and Recruiting consulting firm and the Finders and Keepers of Talent, today announced the launch of HelloHR, a flexible, virtual HR solution built specifically for small businesses, startups and solo HR professionals.

In today’s complex and fast-paced work environment, many business leaders are often left to manage sensitive HR issues on their own. Whether dealing with employee concerns, building internal policies, or preparing for team expansions, they frequently lack the resources or budget for a full-time HR hire. HelloHR, from Hire Ventures, fills this gap by delivering on-demand, real-time access to certified, U.S.-based HR professionals through a simple, subscription-based model.

“Too often, business owners and solo HR leaders are left turning to unreliable sources for help with high-stakes, time-sensitive, and complex HR issues,” said Teresa Murphey, Founder and CEO of Hire Ventures. “We created HelloHR to provide guidance when and where it's needed, offering clarity, confidence and a true HR partner that organizations can trust and rely on.”

HR Expertise, On Demand

HelloHR simplifies traditional HR consulting through a flexible, subscription-based service without the need for complex contracts or complicated software.

HelloHR includes:

• Monthly check-ins with a dedicated HR consultant

• On-call access for urgent and complex employee issues

• Customizable templates, policies, and documents

• Support for compliance, hiring, terminations, and performance coaching

Whether handling a sensitive employee situation, crafting a compliant employee policy, writing job descriptions, or planning for growth, HelloHR provides actionable support combined with the clarity and confidence to manage effectively.

Purpose Built HR Support

HelloHR was built specifically for the unique challenges faced by small businesses. It’s also ideal for solo HR leaders who could benefit from having an HR mentor or a strategic sounding board. HelloHR supports startups laying the foundation for a strong, inclusive culture from day one, and small businesses that need reliable, expert guidance without the cost or complexity of a full-time HR professional. With HelloHR, companies gain scalable support that delivers the right level of guidance, without sacrificing quality or responsiveness.

Availability

HelloHR is available now from Hire Ventures. Schedule a discovery call to learn how HelloHR can support your business.

