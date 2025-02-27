New Sleep Study From Baloo Living Finds 79% Of Participants Have Improved Sleep Using A Weighted Blanket

First of Its Kind Sleep Study Shows That Non-Pharmacological Tools Can Significantly Improve Many Aspects of Sleep

This study highlights the role of non-pharmacological solutions such as the FRENZ Brainband and Baloo Living's Weighted Blankets, in tackling sleep disorders and anxiety without dependency.” — Elizabeth Grojean, CEO of Baloo Living

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Baloo Living , manufacturer of the popular Baloo Weighted Blanket, conducted scientific research using the wearable FRENZ CBT-i Brainband device from Earable Neuroscience, on how weighted blankets impact sleep quality and anxiety. 45 healthy adults (aged 30-65) participated in the study to explore the power of weighted blankets. The study used sleep metrics like sleep onset latency (SOL), deep sleep ratio, and total sleep time to uncover how impactful these tools can be.The study uncovered the following results:• 78.9% of participants noticed improved sleep quality with the Baloo Weighted Blanket● Sleep Onset Latency: The Baloo blanket alone reduced SOL by 27%, helping participants fall asleep faster.● Sleep Efficiency: With Baloo’s Weighted Blanket, efficiency jumped to 92%, and when combined with CBT-i, that percentage rose to 94%● Deep Sleep Duration: Participants saw a 10% increase with Baloo Weighted Blankets alone and a 21% boost when paired with CBT-i.● Physical Recovery and Readiness: Readiness to tackle the day improved by 10%, proving that better sleep really does mean better days.Clinically Approved Accuracy: The FRENZ Brainband used in the study is validated for 89% accuracy in sleep scoring compared to gold-standard polysomnography, ensuring reliable data.“This study highlights the growing role of non-pharmacological solutions such as the FRENZ Brainband and weighted blankets, in addressing widespread sleep disorders and anxiety,” said Elizabeth Grojean, CEO of Baloo Living. “Unlike medications, which can cause dependency and side effects, products such as Baloo Living’s weighted blanket offers a natural, science-backed alternative that is proven to work.”“This collaboration between Baloo Living and Earable Neuroscience bridges science and real-world applications, unlocking non-pharmacological pathways to better sleep and mental health,” said Kimi Doan, Chief Innovation Officer at Earable Neuroscience. “Leveraging the accurate EEG wearable FRENZ Brainband alongside qualitative self-reports offers an innovative, scalable, and user-friendly way to collect sleep data from healthy populations at home, making high-quality sleep research more accessible.”Interviews are available upon request with Elizabeth Grojean, Baloo Living’s CEO or Kimi Doan, the study’s lead academic researcher, for further insights or interviews.The full study is published here

