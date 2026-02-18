Infotel Announces Its Latest Version Update of DB/IQ Solution for IBM® z/OS®

Infotel Software

DB/IQ, an application modernization solution, provides SQL quality control by automatically analyzing and validating SQL early in the development lifecycle.

Our code quality products were developed to help identify SQL inefficiencies that affect code stability and correct them before they negatively impact budgets. Ultimately, DB/IQ stabilizes budgets too" — Colin Oakhill, Infotel Sr. Consultant

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infotel , a leading global software vendor and IT consultancy specializing in data management and mainframe software solutions, today announced the latest release of DB/IQ , version 7.02, this version is now Generally Available (GA). This new release includes updates to the following functions and facilities for the DB/IQ suite of products:DB/IQ QA Base Product 7.02- New rules for checking multiple index access paths- Control number of objects and number of statements used in a package- New QA catalog navigator functions to easily identify packages with COPY and retrieve access paths of COPYID (original, previous or current)- New Lexicon filtering that allows users to build subsets and custom Lexicons- New Import/Export functions for QA rule data across Db2 subsystemsDB/IQ QA+ Product 7.02- Full support of Db2 Dynamic SQL plan stability- Ability to analyze Db2 Dynamic Cache to identify statements that need stabilizationDB/IQ-QA API version (Nov 2025)1.0 – new REST API that is OPEN API compatible- Allows for QA analysis of COBOL, C/C++, PLI, ASM, SQLJ, script SQL sources- OPEN API option uses webservices for LUW and z/OS UNIX, facilitating modern CI/CD application development approachEclipse Plugin version 2025.1.0 general security update of dependenciesVarious updates complimenting newer continuous application delivery (CI/CD) methods- Reduced CPU consumption (QA)- Improved JCL generator (PackMan package management)- Improved performance when cleaning Explain tables with PackMan package management- Improvements to version management (QA)- Open API continuously checks quality of SQL statements in DB/IQ from Jenkins/Gerrit systems removing the need for the user to switch systemsAdditionally, the DB/IQ suite offers complementary capabilities to address broader Db2 code quality and data governance needs, including dynamic SQL monitoring, performance and workload detection, index optimization, DDL migration assistance, Eclipse/RDz integration, and Db2 package management.This latest release of DB/IQ 7.02 is fully compatible with the latest release of IBMDb2for z/OS v13.1 (all levels), as well as Db2 versions 12.1, 11.1, 10.1 and includes full compatibility for z/OS versions 2.2 to 3.2. With this upgrade, Infotel is pleased to announce previous versions of DB/IQ, 6.03 and 7.01, can be easily migrated to version 7.02 by submitting a request to Infotel support at https://infotel-software.com/support/ . Infotel customers in North America may also contact Software Division Account Manager Mathieu Goffart, at mathieu.goffart@infotel.com for migration assistance.“Today, application modernization continues to be one of the most critical global enterprise technology initiatives driving change” said Infotel’s Software Division Director Arnaud Siminski. “This latest release helps speed up these initiatives at the optimal cost using Infotel technology to accelerate application development combining both industry coding best practices alongside clients’ tailored code quality policies, all in a single solution.”The DB/IQ application suite consists of seven distinct software products for SQL code-quality assurance for Db2 applications on IBM z/OS:- DB/IQ Quality Assurance (QA) – ensures coding standards are maintained for greater performance and availability for all Db2 z/OS applications- DB/IQ Quality Assurance Plus (QA+) – monitors, explains, and alerts code deficiencies on all dynamic SQL in your Db2 on z/OS systems- DB/IQ QE Eclipse Plug-In (QE) – Eclipse plug-in is fully compatible with RDz and adapts enterprise-wide standards for all development made outside the mainframe- DB/IQ Workload Detector (WL+) – reveals Db2 performance issues- DB/IQ Index Administrator (IA+) – Designs the best indexes to maximize overall Db2 application performance- DB/IQ Migration Aid (MA) – Recreate DDL statements using the Db2 Catalog information- DB/IQ Package Management for Db2 (PackMan) – solves the problems of LOADLIB, DBRM and Db2 package management and ensures system integrityDB/IQ Latest Release is now GA:Current DB/IQ customers can download this latest version from within the Technical Support Portal of Infotel’s web site at https://infotel-software.com/support/ . Customers may also contact their local account manager in their respective regions. In North America, the contact is Mathieu Goffart at mathieu.goffart@infotel.com.“DB/IQ is particularly helpful when you are working within the unknowns of dynamic SQL,” said Senior Infotel Consultant, Colin Oakhill. “Our code quality products were developed to help identify SQL inefficiencies that affect code stability and correct them before they negatively impact budgets. At the end of the day, this software is helping stabilize IT budgets, too.”About InfotelA European player in the digital transformation of businesses, the Infotel group has been a primary contact for IT departments and European Key Accounts for 45 years. Infotel provides these clients with acknowledged expertise in the management and evolution of their IT assets. It also advises innovative businesses and services integrating digital technologies as well as Big Data and mobile expertise. Infotel develops its knowledge in the Banking, Insurance, Retirement industries and transportation sectors, based on innovation and R&D.With a workforce exceeding 3,100, the Group, listed on Euronext Paris stock exchange, generated a revenue of $294.8 million in 2024 and has continued growing steadily year over year. As a software publisher, Infotel also deploys a range of products for large servers in Europe, the USA, and the rest of the world. For more information, please visit https://infotel-software.com

