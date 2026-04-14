Infotel Announces Educational Speaking Session, Expo Hall Sponsorship for the Central Canada Db2® Users Group, May 11-13

Products and expertise for Db2 for z/OS performance, document governance, and AI applied to IT and Aerospace & Defense ecosystems.

CCDUG is an annual multi-day educational event that features hands-on, practitioner-led sessions that highlight practical real-world content for IBM Z users.

Infotel (ENX.PA:INF)

We are excited to sponsor this thought-leading event that is designed to further educate DBAs, application developers, and other enterprise data professionals.” — Arnaud Siminski, Infotel Software Division Director

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infotel , a leading global software vendor and IT consultancy specializing in data management and mainframe software solutions, today announced its sponsorship of the Central Canada Db2 User Group (CCDUG). The annual event will take place May 11th through May 13th and will feature a parallel technical agenda centered on Db2 for z/OS, Db2 for LUW, IMS, and a Db2 z/OS Miscellaneous track. Infotel support and account management team members will be available for consultation in the vendor expo hall in the Main Lobby of the IBM Software Lab Training Center.CCDUG is a long standing, not for profit, community led technology conference focused on enterprise database platforms and large-scale data environments. The educational event brings together database administrators, database architects, developers, and industry experts for deep technical sessions, peer knowledge exchange, and discussions around performance, resilience, security, and modernization of applications and data systems on IBM z/OS.“We are excited to sponsor this thought-leading event that is designed to further educate DBAs, application developers, and other enterprise data professionals,” said Infotel’s Software Division Director Arnaud Siminski. “With our North American customers in attendance and long-standing partnership with IBM, CCDUG is the perfect event to attend for strengthening relationships and assisting in the continuing education of IBM z/OS users who are leveraging Infotel products.”For DBAs, CCDUG is Canada’s premier event for peer insight targeted at managing complex, highly regulated data environments.Key benefits for CCDUG attendees include:- Advanced, practitioner led technical sessions- Real world data performance and tuning strategies- Guidance on modernization and lifecycle planning- Practical security and compliance insights- In-person peer networking and knowledge sharingAt CCDUG, attendees can also learn about the latest release of Infotel’s industry-leading, code-quality assurance product, DB/IQ , version 7.02. This latest release from the fourth quarter of 2026 provides SQL quality control by automatically analyzing and validating SQL early in the development lifecycle. It detects non-compliant or high-risk patterns, enforces SQL coding standards and best practices, and helps prevent performance issues and production incidents. The result is faster and more stable application delivery in large-scale mainframe environments focused on application modernization initiatives. Infotel’s latest release also includes an open API that can continuously check the quality of SQL statements within DB/IQ from Jenkins/Gerrit systems removing the need for the user to switch between systems.“DB/IQ is particularly helpful when you are working within the unknowns of dynamic SQL,” said Senior Infotel Consultant, Colin Oakhill. “Our code quality products were developed to help identify SQL inefficiencies that affect code stability and correct them before they negatively impact budgets. At the end of the day, this software is helping stabilize IT budgets, too.”Infotel Presenting at CCDUG 2026: ‘Managing Packages in Large z/OS Db2 Environments’Oakhill, the chief solutions architect of Infotel’s DB/IQ product suite, will be delivering an educational session titled “Managing Packages in Large z/OS Db2 Environments.” The session will provide a deep dive into problems relating to Db2 package maintenance for z/OS.Package management for Db2 was first introduced in 1991. Over the years with every application built, the number of packages to keep track of has skyrocketed. Many of these packages are not needed because the applications using them have been retired. The problem is determining which packages are required for the services being delivered versus the ones that can be removed. In large dynamic Db2 environments, performance can be at risk and depending on the industry, compliance risk also comes into play. Oakhill’s presentation will show attendees how packages can be systematically managed in large, dynamic mainframe environments, enabling users to keep only the “required.”Customers or conference attendees needing more information on DB/IQ version 7.02, may contact Infotel Sales Lead for IBM Products, Mathieu Goffart at mathieu.goffart@infotel.com.About CCDUGThe Central Canada Db2 Users Group (CCDUG / CenCan) is an independent, not-for-profit, user-run organization whose mission is to support and strengthen the information services community by providing the highest quality education and services designed to promote the effective utilization of IBM Db2. For more information on CCDUG please visit https://ccdb2.ca/ About InfotelA European player in the digital transformation of businesses, the Infotel group has been a primary contact for IT departments and European Key Accounts for 45 years. Infotel provides these clients with acknowledged expertise in the management and evolution of their IT assets. It also advises innovative businesses and services integrating digital technologies as well as Big Data and mobile expertise. Infotel develops its knowledge in the Banking, Insurance, Retirement industries and transportation sectors, based on innovation and R&D.With a workforce exceeding 3,100, the Group, listed on Euronext Paris stock exchange, generated a revenue of $294.8 million in 2024 and has continued growing steadily year over year. As a software publisher, Infotel also deploys a range of products for large servers in Europe, the USA, and the rest of the world. For more information, please visit https://infotel-software.com Infotel Software N. America Media Relations Contact:Tony Perri, Perri Marketing, Inc.Infotel Marketing Agent, North Americatony.perri@infotelcorp.com+1 (423) 874-6950

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