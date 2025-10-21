GetSetUp Releases its 2025 Active Aging Report with key insights for the longevity market. GetSetUp is on a mission to help those over 55 learn new skills, connect with others and unlock new life experiences.

Underscores the Opportunity for Digital Engagement to Drive Better Aging Outcomes

MIDVALE, UT, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GetSetUp , the leading virtual learning platform for older adults, has released its latest 2025 Active Aging Report, offering compelling evidence that digital engagement is not just a convenience—it’s a health imperative. With over 4 million live and on-demand class attendances in 2024 alone, the platform demonstrates how digital literacy, social connection, and health education can drive measurable improvements in the lives of older Americans.As the aging population grows, the report shows that older adults are eager to learn, connect, and take charge of their health and independence. However, digital literacy remains a key barrier and opportunity for health plans and state-led aging departments to address.Key Findings from the 2025 Active Aging Report- Digital Confidence Matters: 56% of GetSetUp learners report an improved comfort level with digital tools, and 80% feel more capable of living independently.- Health Literacy Drives Action: While 71% of Medicare-age users use online research to evaluate plans, only 31% feel confident navigating them, revealing a significant gap in benefit comprehension.- Preventive Health at Scale: Classes on fall prevention, arthritis fitness, and brain health resulted in a 50% increase in physical activity- Social Isolation is a Health Risk: 35% of learners feel less lonely after joining GetSetUp, a platform that actively fosters social well-being. The Surgeon General has recognized social connection as critical to overall health.- AI-Powered Support: Helen, GetSetUp’s award-winning AI assistant, was used to help older adults navigate technology, find personalized wellness resources, and access Medicare information.A Call to Action for Health Plans, State Aging Departments, and Medicare ProvidersHealth plans that fail to prioritize digital engagement are missing a crucial opportunity to connect with older members. GetSetUp offers a proven, cost-efficient way to:- Improve STAR ratings through education and satisfaction- Increase benefit utilization and telehealth adoption- Support Social Determinants of Health, such as financial literacy, social connection, and tech resilience- Build trust and retention through meaningful engagementGetSetUp enables digital access, which in turn leads to health access. It’s a pathway to measurable outcomes that matter: lower costs, higher engagement, and healthier, happier members aging with dignity and control.Health plans, agencies, and community organizations are encouraged to explore the full findings and discover how GetSetUp is helping millions of older adults thrive in the digital age.📥 Download the full Active Aging Report 2025

