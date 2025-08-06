GetSetUp Athletes Triumph at the National Senior Games

GetSetUp Arch Rivals win the gold in the women's 70+ volleyball tournament at the 2025 National Senior Games. GetSetUp Athlete Madonna Hanna interviews for a documentary focused on active aging that shares her journey as a late in life track start and the importance of GetSetUp sponsorship. GetSetUp is on a mission to help those over 55 learn new skills, connect with others and unlock new life experiences.

GetSetUp celebrates its inspiring athlete community at the 2025 National Senior Games, sharing stories of courage and perseverance that transcend medals.

To be here now, decades later, winning gold and being fully supported by an organization like GetSetUp, it feels like we’ve come full circle.” — Virginia Buckles, the volleyball team captain

MIDVALE, UT, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GetSetUp , the largest learning and wellness platform for older adults, proudly celebrates the inspiring athletes who represented the platform at this year’s National Senior Games. From overcoming personal injuries to making history as a team, these champions exemplify resilience, community, and the changing face of aging and athletics.Volleyball Victory Decades in the MakingIn a golden highlight of the games, GetSetUp’s women’s volleyball team earned first-place honors, bringing home a well-deserved Gold Medal. But their victory was more than just a win on the scoreboard; it was the culmination of a journey that began before Title IX, when girls often had to fight just to play.Many of these athletes began their sports careers at a time when women’s athletics were vastly underfunded, unsupported, and often invisible. Today, with the support of GetSetUp, they not only compete at the highest level but also inspire new generations of women to stay active and believe in their strength no matter their age.“We played back then for the love of the game, not because we were promised scholarships or recognition,” said Virginia Buckles, the volleyball team captain. “To be here now, decades later, winning gold and being fully supported by an organization like GetSetUp, it feels like we’ve come full circle.”Victory Beyond MedalsGetSetUp athlete Madonna trained for the 50m, 100m, and 4x100m relay races, aiming to medal in all three. However, during the 50m preliminary heat, she felt her right hamstring tighten. She finished the race in 10.48 seconds, short of qualifying but a show of true grit.Thankfully, the hamstring injury was not severe. Madonna went on to complete the 100m race in 21.54 seconds, matching her practice pace, though well behind her typical race time of 17 seconds. Due to the injury, she was unable to participate in the 4x100m relay. Still, Madonna feels victorious.“Obstacles are challenges to overcome. I finished what I started, and my journey was filmed. I hope it inspires, motivates, and empowers other seniors to believe and keep moving forward,” Madonna said.Elevating Senior Wellness and BelongingFor many athletes, GetSetUp’s partnership was more than just sponsorship; it was a source of encouragement, pride, and visibility.“It’s an honor to support these extraordinary athletes,” said Lawrence Kosick, President and Co-Founder of GetSetUp. “Their stories show what’s possible when people are given opportunities to stay active, stay connected, and keep challenging themselves. We’re proud to be part of their journey and help spotlight older adults' power and potential.”The National Senior Games are more than a competition; they’re a movement. Through community support, meaningful wellness programs, and peer-led education, GetSetUp is helping older adults thrive on the field, at home, and everywhere in between.

