GetSetUp Recognized with 'AI for Good Award' at UN Summit for Empowering Older Adults Through Accessible Technology

MIDVALE, UT, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GetSetUp , the largest digital learning platform for older adults, has been honored with the prestigious World Summit on Information Society (WSIS) “AI for Good Award” at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) AI for Good Global Summit, hosted by the United Nations. As the only U.S. based organization recognized at the global event in this category, GetSetUp was celebrated for its innovative use of artificial intelligence to expand access to critical services and support lifelong learning for older adults and vulnerable communities.This award reflects the platform’s mission to use technology as a force for inclusion, empowerment, and health equity.“We believe AI should be used to lift people up, not leave them behind,” said Lawrence Kosick, President and Co-founder of GetSetUp. “Older adults deserve tools designed with their needs in mind. This award celebrates our mission to make aging a journey of empowerment, not limitation.”AI Designed for Human ImpactAt the heart of GetSetUp’s approach is its AI Assistant, Helen, which helps older adults navigate aging resources and gain the skills needed to live healthier, more connected lives. Combined with thousands of live, peer-led classes and a supportive online community, GetSetUp’s AI tools are tailored to meet learners where they are, while addressing challenges including digital exclusion, chronic disease, and social isolation.Over the past year, GetSetUp has supported millions of learners across the U.S., with strong partnerships in place across state agencies, health plans, and community-based organizations. The platform’s work ensures older adults have access to high-quality learning and navigation tools that prioritize their independence and well-being.AI for Good And EveryoneGetSetUp’s recognition at the UN’s AI for Good Global Summit affirms the platform’s role in shaping a future where AI serves humanity, not just efficiency. By designing ethical, transparent, and compassionate tools, GetSetUp ensures that no one is left behind in the digital age.Unlike generic AI chatbots, Helen is uniquely designed to meet the needs of older adults by offering trusted, easy-to-understand guidance, ensuring they can quickly find the right information, enroll in benefits, and connect with community support without frustration.“Older adults often struggle to navigate a maze of websites, PDFs, and complicated eligibility rules when trying to access essential services,” said Lawrence Kosick, President and Co-Founder of GetSetUp. “Helen is built to solve this problem by offering a safe, secure, and easy-to-use AI assistant that connects older adults directly to the information and support they need to help them age well. Whether it’s finding classes, discovering health benefits, or getting help with technology, Helen is their one-stop shop for trusted guidance.”Why Helen is a Game-Changer for PartnersFor organizations looking to engage and support older adults, Helen offers a scalable, AI-powered solution that drives higher participation, reduces administrative burden, and ensures that users can quickly find and act on the available resources.- The First AI Custom-Built for Older Adults: Unlike general AI chatbots, Helen is designed to be accessible, empathetic, and clear, ensuring older adults can get the information they need without technical confusion.- Safe & Secure: Helen is rules-based, meaning it does not provide medical, legal, religious, or political advice, ensuring a trusted and focused experience. Plus, conversations are private and secure, and Helen does not share personal data.- One-Stop Resource for Older Adults: Instead of navigating multiple websites and agencies, older adults can use Helen to find all the information they need in one place, whether it’s class recommendations, partner program eligibility checks, or local partner services.- Instant Eligibility Screening & Partner Resource Navigation: Helen can help determine program eligibility and direct users to partner services, government benefits, and local support programs, helping organizations increase awareness and engagement with their offerings.- Multilingual: Helen can support multiple languages, ensuring diverse communities have equal access to critical resources.How Helen is Already Helping Older Adults on GetSetUpHelen is currently making it easier for thousands of older adults to:- Find Learning Opportunities: Discover classes tailored to their interests, from health and wellness to financial literacy and technology skills.- Navigate GetSetUp’s Resources: Helen answers common class questions instantly and recommends related learning materials.- Get Basic Tech Support: Helen helps older adults reset passwords, join virtual sessions, and troubleshoot simple tech issues, improving digital literacy.Learners can take introductory classes on Helen to learn how to use them: https://www.getsetup.io/series/meet-helen-your-ai-assistant-on-getsetup Now Available for Partners to Customize & ScaleGetSetUp’s AI Assistant is now customizable for partners, who can integrate Helen to streamline access to their services, ensuring older adults get the right support quickly and efficiently.- Drive higher engagement & participation in programs and benefits- Reduce administrative strain by automating eligibility checks & FAQs- Improve accessibility with multilingual, user-friendly AI guidance- Offer a safe, secure, and trusted resource for older adults in one place Join us in shaping the future of AI-powered aging support and explore how Helen can help older adults access the resources they need, safely and effortlessly.

