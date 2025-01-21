Prositions Releases LEAD NOW! a Trailblazing Leadership Development Program

New Course Designed to Help Leaders Address Today’s & Tomorrow’s Challenges

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prositions, Inc. announces the release of the All-New LEAD NOW! program, a revolutionary course meticulously crafted to empower leaders to effectively navigate the complexities of modern-day challenges.Created in partnership with Stewart Leadership, a renowned consulting and talent development firm, the course is supported by research from over 8,000 surveys and decades of leadership development experience and wisdom. The content is based on the award-winning book LEAD NOW! A Personal Leadership Coaching Guide for Results-Driven Leaders by John Parker Stewart and Daniel Stewart.“We are very proud to be working with Stewart Leadership again to release this All-New version of LEAD NOW!” said Frank Russell, CEO of Prositions, Inc. “This program has been completely redesigned, redone, and updated. It has new stories, new content, and new technologies like AI and nanolearning reinforcement... but the time-tested and proven fundamentals are the same.”The LEAD NOW! program is unique because it redefines leadership training with its adaptive, competency-based approach that can be tailored to meet the unique needs of individual learners, teams, and organizations. Some features include:• Comprehensive Leadership Assessments: From self-evaluations to 360-degree feedback, gain valuable insights into leadership strengths and areas for growth.• Customized Learning Paths: Tailored to individual and organizational needs, ensuring relevant and impactful learning experiences.• Engaging Narratives and Lessons: Learn through compelling real-world stories and case studies narrated by renowned leadership development experts.• Flexible Delivery Options: This can be delivered via interactive live workshops, self-paced eLearning, or hybrid approaches.• Bite-sized Modules: Micro and nanolearning videos make the content more accessible and convenient for busy leaders and modern learners. Also, it can be delivered in the “flow of work” via tools like Slack, MS Teams, and more.• AI and Live Coaching Options: Live coaching and revolutionary AI-assisted performance support coaching are available anytime and anywhere. This ensures that learners always have the guidance they need, fostering confidence and success in their leadership development journey.“LEAD NOW! is a truly experiential learning program that can be customized to any organization. It is scalable and cost-effective, allowing for tailored solutions that meet specific needs and budget constraints,” said Jill Dillenburg, Senior VP of Marketing and Sales for Prositions, Inc. “We have a variety of customization and delivery options for almost any size organization that needs to prepare its leaders for today and the future.”Visit https://www.prositions.com/all-new-lead-now-preview to learn more or get a free demo of the course.About Prositions: Prositions, Inc. is a leading provider of learning content and performance support solutions, offering a wide range of consulting, software, performance coaching, and training delivery solutions. Their award-winning learning platform, DashTrain, contains thousands of microlearning and nanolearning modules, giving users instant access to top business libraries and best-selling authors anywhere and anytime. www.prositions.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.