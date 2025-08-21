CDS Launches RelativityOne in Germany, Expanding Secure Cloud eDiscovery Capabilities for Global Clients

CDS Launches RelativityOne in Germany

This latest addition brings CDS’ secure, AI-powered cloud eDiscovery platform to one of Europe’s most privacy-conscious markets.

Launching RelativityOne in Germany means our clients can work with the most advanced and secure cloud technology available, hosted locally to meet their compliance needs.” — Mark Anderson, EMEA Director at CDS

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Complete Discovery Source, Inc. (CDS) today announced the launch of RelativityOne in Germany, expanding its international hosting footprint and strengthening its nearly two-decade partnership with global legal technology company, Relativity. This latest addition brings CDS’ secure, AI-powered cloud eDiscovery platform to one of Europe’s most privacy-conscious markets.

The Germany-based instance gives CDS clients the ability to work within Relativity’s full-featured cloud eDiscovery environment, while ensuring data stays within the country’s borders and meets strict local privacy and security requirements. Clients also benefit from the platform’s scalability, automation tools, and built-in AI to handle modern litigation demands efficiently.

“Launching RelativityOne in Germany means our clients can work with the most advanced and secure cloud technology available, hosted locally to meet their compliance needs,” said Mark Anderson, EMEA Director at CDS. “Our clients get access to best-in-breed technologies, including industry-leading AI solutions, such as aiR for Review and aiR for Case Strategy, all within the German Azure infrastructure. For cross-border cases, it’s a game changer: sensitive data stays in-country while teams gain the scalability and intelligence to address complex challenges quickly.”

RelativityOne supports the entire eDiscovery process—from legal hold to production—while incorporating intuitive workflows, proactive threat monitoring, and ISO 27001-certified infrastructure. With RelativityOne, CDS can innovate faster with a flexible and extensible cloud platform that provides an intuitive user experience backed by the power of automation and integrated AI.

“Managing large volumes of data during eDiscovery requires speed, security, and the right tools,” said Richard Das, VP of Operations at CDS. “RelativityOne gives us that combination—plus seamless automation and local hosting—so we can deliver support to clients around the world with complete confidence in data protection.”

"CDS' expansion into Germany with RelativityOne will allow their clients to make full use of our generative and agentic AI capabilities, solve complex legal data challenges and adhere to evolving privacy requirements," said Georgia Foster, Managing Director and Vice President of Sales, International at Relativity. "CDS has been a valued and forward-thinking Relativity partner for almost 20 years, and we are excited for their clients in the region to accomplish their work more quickly and efficiently with a provider that understands high-stakes litigation."

CDS’ RelativityOne Gold Partner status reflects deep expertise in delivering advanced workflows, from AI-based document and contract review to custom analytics, translation, redaction automation, and intuitive dashboards that simplify case management. The addition of Germany-based hosting extends this expertise to meet the needs of clients navigating Europe’s complex regulatory environment.

For more information about CDS’ hosting capabilities, visit www.cdslegal.com.

About Complete Discovery Source:

Complete Discovery Source (CDS) is a premier, full-service eDiscovery provider with over two decades of experience helping corporations, law firms, and government agencies worldwide navigate complex legal and compliance challenges. Powered by real people, CDS combines industry-leading technology with expert consulting and project management to deliver efficient, cost-effective solutions tailored to litigation and investigations. With expertise in data migration, forensics, and managed review, CDS ensures seamless support at every stage of the eDiscovery process. Proprietary tools like Convert and Vision, along with premium Advisory and FedRAMP-Authorized Cloud Services, enable CDS to deliver real results that matter, no matter the size or scope of your case.

Headquartered in NYC, CDS has been a trusted Relativity Premier Partner for nearly two decades, founded on a client-first approach. As a RelativityOne Gold Advisory, Developer, and Provider Partner, CDS leverages Relativity’s innovative platform to deliver scalable solutions tailored to your needs. Discover more at www.cdslegal.com or email getstarted@cdslegal.com.

About Relativity:

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product, RelativityOne, manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit www.relativity.com for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.