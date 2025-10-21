Unbroker Launches ValuBot AI for Small Business Valuations

Small business owners can now value their business in 60 seconds using ValuBot AI from Unbroker ValuBot is the world's first conversational business value estimator Unbroker is redefining how small businesses are valued, bought, and sold using modern technology

MILFORD, NH, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unbroker today announced the launch of ValuBot ™, the industry’s first AI-based conversational valuation generator. The free tool provides small business owners with a useful estimate of their company’s value in under one minute, powered by insights from more than 10,000 actual business sales.According to studies, an estimated 98% of small business owners do not know their company’s actual value. ValuBot™ aims to close that gap by democratizing access to valuation data, helping entrepreneurs plan for growth, sale, or retirement with added clarity.“ValuBot™ gives the world’s small business owners the same level of insight that large enterprises have long enjoyed,” said Cory Hogan, Co-Founder and CEO of Unbroker. “In just 60 seconds, entrepreneurs can get a data-backed estimate of their company’s value without cost or complexity.”Unlike traditional valuation processes, which can take weeks and cost thousands of dollars, ValuBot™ delivers immediate results through a conversational, chat-based interface. Backed by recent transactions and Unbroker’s patent-pending technology, the tool represents a breakthrough in AI, helping many smaller organizations understand their worth for the first time.“This is arguably the most exciting technology we’ve introduced this year,” said Michelle Hogan, Co-Founder of Unbroker. “If you want to sell your business, buy a business, or simply benchmark your valuation, ValuBot™ offers fast, free, and accessible answers.”ValuBot™ is now available for free at www.unbroker.com . The launch follows Unbroker’s strong growth and ongoing mission to modernize Main Street M&A with AI-powered tools and expert advisory support.About UnbrokerUnbroker is redefining how small businesses are valued, bought, and sold. Designed for owners who want expert results without high fees, Unbroker serves clients in all 50 states from 10 offices with AI-powered tools and modern Exit Advisors. Whether selling a local store or national franchise unit, Unbroker makes the process faster, simpler, and fairer. For more information about Unbroker or ValuBot™ visit unbroker.com

