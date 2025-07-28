AI-Powered Unbroker Expands to 10 U.S. Offices Just 6 Months After Launch

Boston joins Unbroker’s growing list of U.S. offices, helping local business owners buy, value, and sell with expert support and national reach. Unbroker now operates offices in Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Atlanta, Miami, Columbus, Chicago, and Los Angeles, with headquarters in Milford, NH. Cory Hogan, Co-Founder and CEO of Unbroker, is leading the company’s mission to simplify small business sales through technology and trusted expert advisors.

Opened in January, the high-growth startup combines new technology with expert advisors to modernize small business sales across the U.S.

Our platform already supports clients nationwide. By combining powerful AI with local advisors, we’re strengthening that success and ensuring we meet sellers where they are.” — Cory Hogan

MILFORD, NH, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unbroker, the fast-growing platform revolutionizing small business sales, today announced the opening of nine new regional offices, expanding its national footprint to 10 locations across the United States. While Unbroker already supports business owners in all 50 states, these newly added offices provide deeper local expertise and accelerate the company's mission to modernize Main Street M&A. The company officially launched in late January, just six months ago.The new offices are located in Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Miami, Columbus, New York, Boston, Charlotte, and Philadelphia, joining the company’s original headquarters in Milford, New Hampshire. Each office is supported by a team of local Exit Advisors who blend professional guidance with Unbroker’s proprietary AI tools to help business owners value, market, and sell their companies with confidence and clarity.“With this expansion, we’re continuing to bring our mission to everyday entrepreneurs: making business transitions more accessible, transparent, and successful for all owners across the country,” said Cory Hogan, Co-Founder and CEO of Unbroker. “Our platform already supports clients nationwide. By combining powerful AI with local advisors, we’re strengthening that success and ensuring we meet sellers where they are, both digitally and in person.”“These new offices give business owners faster access to expert help and expanded local partnerships,” said Michelle Hogan, Co-Founder and COO of Unbroker. “By blending nationwide technology with regional advisors, our hybrid model is truly changing how businesses are valued, bought, and sold .”Each office brings a unique mix of market knowledge, entrepreneurial experience, and a passion for helping small businesses navigate what is often one of the most important transactions of their lives. Backed by Unbroker’s centralized technology and M&A support team, the company offers valuation guidance, buyer sourcing, deal structuring , and exit planning tailored to the specific needs of sellers and buyers, whether local or remote.The office expansion builds on a strong year of growth for Unbroker, including a series of successful franchise and independent business transactions across industries. The company anticipates continued expansion throughout 2025 as more business owners seek modern, tech-driven alternatives to traditional broker models.About UnbrokerUnbroker is a modern business brokerage redefining how small businesses are valued, bought, and sold. Designed for owners who want expert support without high fees, Unbroker serves clients across all 50 states with a hybrid model that combines AI-powered valuation tools, professional M&A support, and a national buyer network. Whether selling a local store or national franchise unit, Unbroker makes the process faster, simpler, and fairer.For more information about valuing, buying or selling a business with Unbroker, visit unbroker.com.

