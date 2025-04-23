Unbroker Continues Growth, Leads Sale of National Franchise Location

Unbroker Leads Sale of Bruster's Real Ice Cream of Nashua, NH Reema and Dharmik Sheth (left) complete their purchase of Bruster’s Real Ice Cream of Nashua, NH from William and Dawn Croteau (right) in Nashua. Unbroker, based in NH, is an AI-enabled service facilitating the buying and selling of small businesses across the U.S.

AI-powered brokerage helps another small business find its next chapter

Unbroker made it easy for us to reach serious buyers and complete the sale while preserving our legacy. They delivered exactly what they promised.” — Bill Croteau

MILFORD, NH, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unbroker, the fast-growing platform modernizing small business sales , today announced the successful transition of Bruster’s Real Ice Cream of Nashua, NH to new ownership. The transaction marks another example of Unbroker’s nationwide service, as more than 10,000 estimated Baby Boomers retire daily, fueling the largest transfer of privately held businesses in U.S. history.Founded in 2002, Bruster’s of Nashua has been a cherished part of the region, known for its hand-crafted ice cream, welcoming service, and strong community ties. The business was sold by longtime owners Bill and Dawn Croteau to entrepreneurs Dharmik and Reema Sheth, who bring new energy and vision to the beloved brand.“For more than 22 years, this shop has been a huge part of our lives—and the lives of so many others,” said seller Bill Croteau. “When it came time to sell, we wanted a process that was fair and transparent. Unbroker made it easy for us to reach serious buyers and complete the sale while preserving our legacy. They delivered exactly what they promised.”Dawn Croteau added, “Working with Unbroker gave us a real sense of partnership. Their systems made sure we knew exactly what to expect at every step, and that made this big move feel exciting instead of overwhelming.”The new owners plan to continue Bruster’s tradition of excellence while expanding offerings such as catering, delivery partnerships, and community events. “We were immediately drawn to Bruster’s because it’s more than just a dessert spot—it’s a feel-good, family-friendly experience,” said Dharmik Sheth. “As first-time business owners, having Unbroker guide us through the process gave us so much confidence. They made everything clear, timely, and professional from start to finish.”Cory Hogan, Co-Founder and CEO of Unbroker, highlighted the sale as an example of Unbroker’s modern approach. “At Unbroker, we believe every business deserves a proper transition opportunity. We’re proud to assist owners like Bill and Dawn, buyers like Dharmik and Reema, and national franchises like Bruster’s into the next generation with the help of our world-class technology and exit advisors .”For more information about buying or selling a business with Unbroker, visit unbroker.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.