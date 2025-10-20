Intellian Launches Two Iridium Certus Gmdss Systems, Empowering Mariners With Iridium's Truly Global Safety Service

The new Iridium Certus C200 and C700M GMDSS Systems from Intellian

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intellian Technologies, a leading global provider of satellite communication antennas and ground gateway solutions, and Iridium Communications Inc. , the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe, today announce the commercial launch of Intellian’s new Iridium CertusGMDSS Systems.The Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS) is an internationally mandated safety system established by the International Maritime Organization (IMO). It is estimated that over 80,000 vessels worldwide are required to be GMDSS compliant.Designed to fully leverage the power of Iridium Certus GMDSS, Intellian’s complete, state-of-the-art C200 and C700M GMDSS Systems provide truly global coverage for the vessel, even in polar regions.The C200M GMDSS System, which has received the Marine Equipment Directive (MED) Wheelmark and UK Marine Equipment Regulations (MER) Red Ensign approval, will be closely followed by the C700 GMDSS System. The C700 GMDSS System will be the only GMDSS solution in the market designed to leverage the popular Iridium Certus 700 service, delivering IridiumGMDSS, LRIT & SSAS plus dependable L-band connectivity for business data and voice services in a single terminal.The C200M GMDSS System includes the antenna, a Below Deck Unit and the dedicated Safety Display Terminal (SDT). The intuitive interface design of the Safety Display Terminal is made for simple operation during distress situations, making critical safety features like one-touch Distress Alert, Safety Voice, and Maritime Safety Information (MSI) simple and easy to use, ensuring an immediate connection to a Maritime Rescue Coordination Center."We are incredibly proud to be a key partner in bringing Iridium's transformative GMDSS service to market with the launch of our Iridium Certus GMDSS Systems," said Eric Sung, CEO of Intellian Technologies. "With over twenty years as a trusted name in maritime communications, we understand the unique challenges and critical need for reliable, truly global safety at sea services. These two new solutions reflect that deep market knowledge, combining our expertise with the power of Iridium Certus GMDSS to deliver safety systems that the maritime community can trust."Both the C200M and C700 GMDSS Systems deliver on Iridium's vision for a modern maritime communications system. Beyond crucial GMDSS and SOLAS capabilities, the C200M and C700 terminals provide dependable, non-GMDSS data and voice services, making them an ideal L-band companion to a vessel's existing Flat Panel or VSAT systems. This hybrid functionality provides redundancy and resilient communication ensuring constant connectivity.Wouter Deknopper, Vice President and General Manager of Maritime, Iridium Communications, commented, “Intellian’s two new GMDSS Systems are a great example of a partner delivering on the promise of our GMDSS service. With the introduction of GMDSS on Intellian’s Iridium Certusterminals, the maritime community can now access this critical safety service via hardware already trusted for its reliability and ease of use. The combination of Iridium’s global network and Intellian’s intuitive hardware will deliver new levels of safety to seafarers everywhere.”With this launch Intellian expands its role to serve as a single, integrated source for all maritime communications, enabling customers to acquire all their safety and satellite communications equipment from a single trusted partner.In addition to the C200M and C700 GMDSS Systems announced today, Intellian will introduce a C100M GMDSS System in the coming months, further expanding its portfolio of integrated solutions for Iridium Certus GMDSS. The company is also developing radios including MF/HF and VHF solutions to meet the full spectrum of GMDSS requirements.For more information visit: https://intelliantech.com/en/landing-pages/iridium-gmdss# About Intellian Technologies, IncIntellian Technologies Inc. (KOSDAQ: 189300:KS) is a global leader in satellite connectivity solutions, enabling reliable communications across land, sea, air, and space. Since its founding in 2004, Intellian has delivered end-to-end systems tailored to the evolving needs of the Mobility, Energy, Defense, Government, and Enterprise sectors.Driven by customer insight and emerging market demands, Intellian develops advanced technologies that support mission-critical operations and open new market opportunities. Its product portfolio includes flat panel and parabolic terminals, integrated gateways, and platform-level solutions designed for both commercial and defense applications - all with a focus on multi-orbit compatibility and next-generation satellite networks. Through continuous investment in R&D and global field operations, Intellian empowers organizations worldwide to stay agile, informed, and connected.For more information, please visit: www.intelliantech.com For more information about Iridium GMDSS please visit www.iridium.com

