New York State Community Commission on Reparations Remedies to Hold Business Meeting in Rochester and New York City

Community invited to share testimonies on housing displacement, racialized land use, and cultural erasure

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New York State Community Commission on Reparations Remedies (NYSCCRR) will continue its statewide series of public hearings with an in-person session on Monday, Oct. 28, 2025, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bethany Baptist Church, 460 Marcus Garvey Blvd, Brooklyn, NY 11216.The hearing will explore the theme: “Gentrification and Redlining: Past, Present, and Pathways to Repair.” This session will focus on how historical and ongoing housing discrimination, redlining, and displacement have shaped Brooklyn’s Black communities, particularly in neighborhoods once redlined by federal and local agencies and now transformed by waves of gentrification and redevelopment.Brooklyn’s legacy of racialized housing policy runs deep. During the 20th century, redlining maps excluded large portions of Bedford-Stuyvesant, Crown Heights, and Brownsville from access to fair lending and public investment, setting the stage for decades of disinvestment. Today, rising property values and cultural displacement along corridors like Marcus Garvey Boulevard reflect the enduring impact of those decisions.“Brooklyn’s story is one of resilience and resistance,” said Dr. Seanelle Hawkins, Chair of the NYSCCRR and native of Brooklyn. “From church basements to block associations, this community has fought back against exclusion and injustice for generations. This hearing is an opportunity to honor that history and listen to those most affected by the ongoing struggle for housing justice.”The hearing will begin with brief updates from the Commission, followed by public testimony. Residents, historians, researchers, youth, and community leaders are encouraged to attend and share personal stories, documentation, and proposals for repair.Confirmed educational speakers for the Brooklyn event include:• Marquis Taylor, youth empowerment advocate and founder of Coaching4Change• Michael Partis, community wealth-building leader and executive director of Red Hook Initiative“These hearings are more than listening sessions – they are a forum for truth-telling,” said Linda Tarrant-Reid, Commissioner and Secretary of the NYSCCRR. “To build a future grounded in justice, we must confront the policies and practices that shaped the inequities we see in Brooklyn and across New York State today.”EVENT DETAILSDate: Monday, Oct. 28, 2025Time: 4 – 8 p.m.Location: Bethany Baptist Church, 460 Marcus Garvey Blvd, Brooklyn, NY 11216Parking: Street only (limited)Mass Transit: A Train (express to Utica Avenue) or C Train (local to Kingston – Throop Avenue)Watch Online: Streaming link to be provided at www.ny.gov/reparations. The NYSCCRR was established by Senate Bill S1163A, introduced by Sen. James Sanders Jr. and Assembly Member Michaelle Solages, and signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul in 2023. The Commission’s mandate is to study the economic, social, and political impacts of slavery and systemic racism in New York State and produce an evidence-based report of reparations recommendations to the governor and state legislature.HOW TO PARTICIPATECommunity members can register to attend at www.ny.gov/reparations Those unable to attend may submit written or audio testimony via email to ReparationsCommission@reparations.ny.gov or leave a voicemail by calling 518-473-3997.To learn more about the Commission, access past hearing materials, or follow NYSCCRR updates, visit www.ny.gov/reparations and follow the Commission on social media:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nysccrr Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nysccrr LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/new-york-state-community-commission-on-reparations-remedies Media Contact:Meghan SowersbyMedia Relations Manager, New York State Community Commission on Reparations RemediesMeghan.Sowersby@reparations.ny.gov+1 (610) 551-3287

