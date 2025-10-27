Black History Parades 7th Annual Jazz Fundraiser Event, Derby After Dark

Carmen and Adrian “Dell” Roberts, founders of the Adrian Dell & Carmen Roberts Foundation, invite you to the 7th Annual Jazz Event, Derby After Dark. For tickets, visit ADCRFoundation.org.

The Adrian Dell & Carmen Roberts Foundation presents the 7th Annual Jazz Event, Derby After Dark, scheduled for Saturday, November 8, 2025, from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. at R Banquet, located at 3740 Park Sierra Drive, in Riverside, CA."This elegant evening features entertainment by Lorie V. Moore and Friends, dinner, dancing, a silent auction, and raffles, all in support of vital community initiatives," said Carmen Roberts, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Chairman of the Adrian Dell & Carmen Roberts Foundation.Since its inception in 2018, the Annual Jazz fundraiser has grown each year, thanks to dedicated volunteers and generous sponsors. Proceeds help fund initiatives such as:• The Empowering Young Women's Annual Conference, which awards scholarships to emerging women leaders.• The Annual Backpack Giveaway distributes 1,000 backpacks to local students.• The 46th Annual Riverside Black History Parade, celebrating heritage, culture, and unity.The Adrian Dell & Carmen Roberts Foundation is committed to empowering Riverside County residents through cultural activities, education, and economic development. Guided by a dedicated executive board, the foundation aims to foster diversity, academic excellence, and community engagement. Their signature event is the Black History Parade and Expo in Downtown Riverside."Join us for this inspiring evening to support local initiatives that make a difference. For ticket information and more details, please visit our website ADCRFoundation.org or email us at Info@ADCRFoundation.org," said Roberts.Derby After Dark sponsors include Bibbs Art, the City of Riverside, and Dameron Communications.To learn more about the Foundation, go to: https://youtu.be/SzO0VQm8pIw?si=6ZVOGqhGxQPQSIA3 The Adrian Dell & Carmen Roberts Foundation is a 501(c) non-profit organization that consists of dedicated volunteers focused on empowering Riverside County Citizens through the development of cultural activities, education, and economic development. The ADCR Foundation showcases Riverside County's rich cultural diversity with colorful, inspiring, and authentic cultural activities throughout the year.

