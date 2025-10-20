Dialed In Gummies Launches Solventless Rosin Edibles in Massachusetts

Dialed In Gummies Dialed In Gummies Dialed In Focus

Award-winning, full-spectrum edibles arrive in a state where quality comes first

Consumers are tough but loyal, and once they find something they can trust, they stick with it. That’s why bringing Dialed In to Massachusetts feels so right.” — Sun Theory President, Matthew Melander

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Massachusetts cannabis consumers are some of the most health-minded in the country, with a strong preference for organic, chemical-free products and clean ingredients. Dialed In Gummies is meeting New Englanders right where they are, bringing its award-winning rosin edibles to the Commonwealth. Crafted with solventless extraction methods that preserve the plant’s natural profile, Dialed In has built a reputation nationwide for clean and consistent products.

For Sun Theory President Matthew Melander, the move to Massachusetts is both professional and personal. A Massachusetts native with deep roots in the community, Melander has already built a successful brand in the state and knows the market well.

“Massachusetts consumers don’t compromise on quality,” said Melander. “Consumers are tough but loyal, and once they find something they can trust, they stick with it. That’s why bringing Dialed In to Massachusetts feels so right. These gummies are crafted with the same integrity that matters to the people of this state.”

The brand will roll out its core lineup of sativa, indica, hybrid, and sleep formulations, while also introducing seasonal innovations and limited-time collaborations with local cultivators throughout the year. This mix of staples and rotating drops keeps the offerings fresh and consumers engaged—a secret ingredient of Dialed In’s success.

“Our classic line gives consumers something they can rely on, while our seasonal and strain-specific collaborations showcase the work of local growers," said Max Vansluys, President of Dialed In Gummies. “It’s about lifting up the community and giving people a chance to taste the best of Massachusetts.”

Beyond collaborating with cultivators, Dialed In is deeply embedded in Massachusetts' vibrant music and cultural scene. The brand has already partnered with multiple major festivals and events throughout the fall, including the No Hype Fest in Cambridge and Ritual, Boston’s wellness social.

Dialed In Gummies are now available in Massachusetts in the following formulations:

- Dialed In Sativa: Crafted with full-spectrum rosin and precisely dosed at 10 mg THC per gummy, each pack contains 10 gummies in a rotating selection of 10 mouthwatering flavors. Enjoy award-winning taste and a consistently vibrant effect that is perfect for those seeking a spirited boost.

-Dialed in Indica: Dialed In Indica gummies offer a soothing and relaxing experience with each 10 mg dose of full-spectrum THC rosin. Every pack includes 10 gummies in a rotating mix of flavors, keeping each batch fresh and exciting. These gummies capture the natural essence of the plant for a pure, calming effect.

-Dialed In Hybrid: For a balanced blend, Dialed In Hybrid gummies provide a 10 mg dose of full-spectrum rosin crafted in small batches to ensure premium quality and taste. With 10 gummies per pack, Dialed In Hybrid provides a reliable, enjoyable experience that meets our high standards for consistency and flavor.

- Dialed In Acai Berry Sleep 1:1:1: Wind down effortlessly with Dialed In Sleep gummies, with 20 gummies per pack, each delivering 5 mg of full-spectrum THC rosin, along with 5 mg of CBD and 5 mg of CBN isolates. Formulated for rapid onset without added sleep aids, these gummies take effect within 5-15 minutes, making bedtime easier and sweeter.

-And more.

Dialed In Gummies, a Sun Theory company, is redefining the cannabis edibles industry with award-winning, high-quality gummies infused with solventless rosin, crafted from small-batch collaborations with the finest cultivators. Known for its commitment to excellence, Dialed In utilizes solventless extraction techniques to preserve the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes in each edible, ensuring an authentic and effective experience. With a focus on purity, flavor and consistency, Dialed In Gummies offers discerning consumers an elevated way to enjoy cannabis, setting a new standard in the market for quality and innovation in cannabis edibles. For more information, visit DialedInGummies.com.

