"Historic "Dempwolf-Hafer" House: 7BR/4.5BA Home in Abbottstown, PA Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing

Historic Dempwolf-Hafer House (circa 1884) w/7BR/4.5BA Home on .27± Acre Lot and Detached 1BR/1BA Guest cottage/office Set For Online Only Auction.

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the online auction of the Historic Dempwolf-Hafer House, a true architectural gem.” — John Nicholls

FREDERICKSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( www.nichollsauction.com ) announces the online only auction of the Historic Dempwolf-Hafer House, a true architectural gem (circa 1884) in Abbottstown, PA on Friday, November 7 according to John Nicholls, president of the company."The 7 BR/4.5 BA home is located on a .27± acre lot and is complemented by a detached 1 BR/1 BA guest cottage/office, detached pool house with garage/carriage house on ground level and Center Square location," said Nicholls.“This home is located in the Town Center Mixed Use District w/the following by-right uses: bed & breakfast, food service, specialty retail, business & professional offices, hotel, private club & fraternal organization, religious institution, commercial day care facility, funeral home & more,” said Brian Damewood, Damewood Auctioneers auction coordinator. “For more information on Zoning, please open the Documents tab on the auction webpage.”The Historic "Dempwolf-Hafer" House is located at the Center Square of Abbottstown. It backs up to Rt. 30 (Lincoln Highway), is close to Hanover Country Club and The Bridges Golf Club, 15 miles from York, and is only a short drive to I-83, Harrisburg and Frederick, MD noted Damewood.The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below: The online only bidding will begin to close on Friday, November 7, 2025 @ 12pm NOON (Eastern). 3 W King Street, Abbottstown, PA 17301 7 BR/4.5 BA Victorian style home on .27 +/- acre lot at the Center Square of Abbottstown, PA• The 7,337 +/- sf. historic home, the highest point in Abbottstown, features an eat-in kitchen (F. Bertazzono gas oven & stove), formal parlor connecting to the dining room (separated by pocket doors), 2nd parlor has an oak bar imported from Europe w/adjacent sitting room, attic, full unfinished basement• The owner's suite has a sitting room, full bathroom w/Jacuzzi tub & shower• 1880's Chestnut wood flooring (original to the home); tile floors in the parlor• Many rooms have painted glass & accordion shutters• 2nd level porches overlooking the courtyard• Heating: Natural gas boiler w/radiators (new in 2024) and 2 fireplaces; Cooling: central AC w/dual thermostat• Public water, sewer & gas; gas water heater• 4 parking spaces available on town square• Privacy fencing and courtyard fencing• Detached pool house with 2 car garage/carriage house on ground level (new electric water heater)• Detached• Internet: ComcastThe real estate online auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation reminded Damewood.For more information, call Brian Damewood (540-454-2326) or visit www.NichollsAuction.com Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 57 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.# # #About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.

