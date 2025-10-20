St. Albans Barracks / First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A2007778

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Martin

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 10/20/25 at 0944 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street Enosburg, VT

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault ,Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Adam Bellevue

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 20th, 2025, at approximately 0944 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks responded to Main Street in the town of Enosburg, VT for the report of a Domestic Assault that had taken place involving Adam Bellevue (21) of Enosburg, VT.

Investigation revealed that Bellevue had caused both harm and fear to multiple household members. Ultimately, Bellevue was taken into custody and transported to the Franklin County Courthouse where he was seen for arraignment. At the conclusion of the arraignment, Bellevue was released on conditions.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court-Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

Trooper Adam Martin (221)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Adam.martin@vermont.gov