St. Albans Barracks / First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2007778
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Martin
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 10/20/25 at 0944 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street Enosburg, VT
VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault ,Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Adam Bellevue
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 20th, 2025, at approximately 0944 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks responded to Main Street in the town of Enosburg, VT for the report of a Domestic Assault that had taken place involving Adam Bellevue (21) of Enosburg, VT.
Investigation revealed that Bellevue had caused both harm and fear to multiple household members. Ultimately, Bellevue was taken into custody and transported to the Franklin County Courthouse where he was seen for arraignment. At the conclusion of the arraignment, Bellevue was released on conditions.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court-Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
